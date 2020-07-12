Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:35 PM

41 Apartments for rent in Country Club Estates, GA with parking

Some Country Club Estates apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common...
Verified

1 of 77

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
28 Units Available
The Kendall
5801 Altama Ave, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1470 sqft
The Reserve at Altama is a community located in Brunswick, Georgia. With picturesque landscaping, you will enjoy coming home every day. Our community offers a variety of floorplans featuring one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom layouts.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 30 at 02:11pm
2 Units Available
Lanier Landing
820 Scranton Rd, Brunswick, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1162 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. At Lanier Landing, we offer spacious 2 and 3 bedroom villas and townhome apartments in Brunswick, GA for rent. Youll fall in love with our bright, open floor plans and renovated interiors.
Results within 5 miles of Country Club Estates
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
The Retreat at Grande Lake
100 Walden Shores Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1403 sqft
A luxury residential community in a natural setting. This pet-friendly community features a bike share program, playground, business center, and sports courts. The apartments offer updates such as hardwood-style plank flooring and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
32 Units Available
Odyssey Lake Apartments
100 Odyssey Lake Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,008
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,043
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,294
1403 sqft
Incredible water views within walking distance to area shops. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood floors, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, garages, dog park, and grill area. Trash valet provided.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 02:32pm
3 Units Available
Eagles Pointe
104 Eagles Pointe Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$910
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1205 sqft
Offering the most impressive selection of floor plans in all of Brunswick, you are sure you find the perfect home at Eagle’s Pointe! Located midway between Jacksonville, FL and Savannah, GA you will find yourself just minutes away from casual
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
24 Units Available
The Enclave
55 Enclave Drive, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1290 sqft
Welcome to The Enclave, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Brunswick, GA.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Dock Junction
195 Promenade Place
195 Promenade Pl Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
Centrally located cottage rental in Brunswick close to restaurants, shopping, FLETC, hospital, college, Brunswick High, and more. 3 bed 2 bath, stainless appliances. No shared common area, social distance effortlessly at this location.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Dock Junction
294 Windridge Drive
294 Windridge Dr, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1400 sqft
Available June 15th, This all one level duplex is conveniently located near schools, college, hospital and shopping. Washer/dryer hook up, split bedroom floor plan, open living area, one year lease, non-smoking

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
301 6th Ave
301 Sixth Av St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
700 sqft
"The Island Copper Roof House," is a raised duplex. For rent is the left side (as you are looking at the home) with one bedroom and one full bathroom.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
107 Kiln Trail
107 Kiln Trl, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2200 sqft
This beautiful furnished 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhouse overlooks a lake and the King & Prince Golf Course. Enjoy the open concept floor plan including the large living room with gas fireplace, dining room and kitchen with breakfast bar.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
191 Promise Lane
191 Promise Ln Brunswick 31525, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1651 sqft
This is a beautiful, newly remolded townhouse, with granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, all new appliances, new shelving and lots of storage, in both the closets and partially floored attic.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
507 Reserve Lane
507 Reserve Ln, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$5,670
1740 sqft
AVAILABLE ****At $5,670 per month**** INCLUDES UTILITIES, INTERNET, PREMIUM CABLE & EVERY OTHER WEEK MAID SERVICE. *** Fully Furnished, 3 BR, 2.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
20 Waterfront Drive
20 Waterfront Dr St Simons Island 31522, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1866 sqft
Gorgeous fully furnished 3 bedroom 3 bathroom condominium. The living and master open onto a balcony overlooking the marina and river. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood, and tile floors.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
301 Reserve Lane
301 Reserve Ln, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$5,670
1740 sqft
Newer Construction townhome backs up to green space and fence for ultimate privacy setting.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
404 Reserve Lane
404 Reserve Ln St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$5,670
1772 sqft
AVAILABLE ****At $5,670 per month**** INCLUDES UTILITIES, INTERNET, PREMIUM CABLE & EVERY OTHER WEEK MAID SERVICE. *** Fully Furnished, 3 BR, 2.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Dock Junction
199 Promenade Place
199 Promenade Pl Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
NEW VACANCY in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Old Town
1325 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
1325 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Brunswick, GA
2 Bedrooms
$700
525 sqft
This is an apartment inside the building located at the corner of MLK Jr. Blvd & Monck Street. This apartment is small and has new everything since it was totally renovated.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
143 St Clair Drive
143 Saint Clair Dr St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1800 sqft
Available July 15th, one level, one year lease, non-smoking, home was completely updated in 2017.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
101 Mariner's Circle
101 Mariners Cir, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$5,670
2196 sqft
Beautiful new, fully furnished, town home ON THE LAKE w/ 2 car garage is centrally located & minutes from the shopping & dining of the popular south end Village.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Old Town
1408 Monck Street
1408 Monck St, Brunswick, GA
2 Bedrooms
$700
525 sqft
This is an apartment inside a building located in Brunswick. This apartment is small with new everything. Apartment features a kitchen with refrigerator and stove/oven, 2 small bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, laundry closet, and, great room.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
118 Shady Brook Circle
118 Shady Brook Cir St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
This complex is finally back on stable footing, beautiful grounds, gated community, really centrally located on island, easy off island access. This condominium has had the kitchen upgraded and is in move in ready condition.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
109 Palmetto Street
109 Palmetto St, St. Simons, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
850 sqft
Available now, super clean, feels like a new home, new flooring, fresh paint, new appliances, new fixtures, new window coverings, all one level, fenced back yard, washer/dryer included, one year lease, non-smoking,

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
205 Country Walk Circle
205 Country Walk Cir Brunswick 31525, Glynn County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1758 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home features a split bedroom floorplan with tile flooring throughout, Great Room with fireplace, wiring for a sound system, eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, formal dining room, Master Suite with jetted tub, and a

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
112 Palmetto Street
112 Palmetto St, St. Simons, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
768 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath house, unfurnished, located in a quite neighborhood, centrally located on the island. Close to restaurants, shopping and easy excess to the causeway. NO SMOKING, NO PETS. Need to submit application and a $50.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Country Club Estates, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Country Club Estates apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

