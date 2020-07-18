All apartments in Columbia County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

260 Wentworth Place

260 Wentworth Place · (706) 799-3110
Location

260 Wentworth Place, Columbia County, GA 30813

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 260 Wentworth Place · Avail. Oct 9

$1,995

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2925 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
pool
guest suite
260 Wentworth Place Available 10/09/20 Home For Rent - 260 Wentworth Place Grovetown, GA 30813 - **PICTURES SHOWN ARE OF LIKE HOME. SAME FLOORPLAN**
Located in Chastain Place, this 5 Bed/ 3 Bath 2925 Heated Sq Ft Home features Hardy Plank and stone accents that create a stunning first impression. A two story foyer introduces gorgeous hardwood floors that continue in the kitchen and formal dining room. Spacious great room with coffered ceilings, recessed lighting, and a cozy fireplace. Great room is open to dine-in kitchen with a pantry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a tile backsplash with decorative inlay. Formal dining room with coffered ceiling! Main level guest suite with full bath. All upstairs bedrooms have vaulted/cathedral ceilings, plush carpet, and ceiling fans. All bathrooms feature ceramic tile floors and granite vanities. Owner's suite boasts a sitting area and dual walk-in closets. Owner's bath has upscale finishes to include a garden tub, separate shower, and dual sink vanity. Wonderful outdoor living with a covered porch, fire pit, and privacy-fenced backyard that backs up to greenspace. Community pool, park, & walking trail. YEAR ROUND LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED IN RENTAL RATE!! All appliances included: Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Washer/ Dryer! POOL MEMBERSHIP INCLUDED!! Pet friendly Home, pets ok with Pet Deposit. Call Matt at 706.799.3110 or visit www.SouthernHomesandRentals.com for more info!!

(RLNE5909569)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 Wentworth Place have any available units?
260 Wentworth Place has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 260 Wentworth Place have?
Some of 260 Wentworth Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 Wentworth Place currently offering any rent specials?
260 Wentworth Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 Wentworth Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 260 Wentworth Place is pet friendly.
Does 260 Wentworth Place offer parking?
No, 260 Wentworth Place does not offer parking.
Does 260 Wentworth Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 260 Wentworth Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 Wentworth Place have a pool?
Yes, 260 Wentworth Place has a pool.
Does 260 Wentworth Place have accessible units?
No, 260 Wentworth Place does not have accessible units.
Does 260 Wentworth Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 260 Wentworth Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 260 Wentworth Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 260 Wentworth Place does not have units with air conditioning.
