260 Wentworth Place Available 10/09/20 Home For Rent - 260 Wentworth Place Grovetown, GA 30813 - **PICTURES SHOWN ARE OF LIKE HOME. SAME FLOORPLAN**

Located in Chastain Place, this 5 Bed/ 3 Bath 2925 Heated Sq Ft Home features Hardy Plank and stone accents that create a stunning first impression. A two story foyer introduces gorgeous hardwood floors that continue in the kitchen and formal dining room. Spacious great room with coffered ceilings, recessed lighting, and a cozy fireplace. Great room is open to dine-in kitchen with a pantry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a tile backsplash with decorative inlay. Formal dining room with coffered ceiling! Main level guest suite with full bath. All upstairs bedrooms have vaulted/cathedral ceilings, plush carpet, and ceiling fans. All bathrooms feature ceramic tile floors and granite vanities. Owner's suite boasts a sitting area and dual walk-in closets. Owner's bath has upscale finishes to include a garden tub, separate shower, and dual sink vanity. Wonderful outdoor living with a covered porch, fire pit, and privacy-fenced backyard that backs up to greenspace. Community pool, park, & walking trail. YEAR ROUND LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED IN RENTAL RATE!! All appliances included: Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Washer/ Dryer! POOL MEMBERSHIP INCLUDED!! Pet friendly Home, pets ok with Pet Deposit. Call Matt at 706.799.3110 or visit www.SouthernHomesandRentals.com for more info!!



