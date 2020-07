Amenities

Two bedroom Townhome With Sunroom Columbia County - Beautiful townhome located close to Evans and Grovetown. Very convenient to our military facilities, shopping, and dining. This home has all new carpet thru out except your kitchen and baths. Your options of eating areas are your breakfast room on the front of the home with lots of windows and there is a dining room that adjoins your great room. Your great room has high cathedral ceilings. There is a sunroom that has lots of windows that can be used as a den or office area. You have two bedrooms each has a bath. The master bedroom is an ensuite with a separate lavatory in one area and your tub and water closet together. It has a good sized backyard completely fenced with large patio for entertaining. NO PETS SORRY. But, we welcome you



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5655326)