Well Kept 3 bedroom/2 bathroom Move-In Ready Ranch located minutes from the Atlanta airport, major highway and retail shopping! Home features a roommate style floor plan perfect for families. This will not last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 904 Hunt Road have any available units?
904 Hunt Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 904 Hunt Road have?
Some of 904 Hunt Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 Hunt Road currently offering any rent specials?
904 Hunt Road is not currently offering any rent specials.