All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 904 Hunt Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
904 Hunt Road
Last updated August 5 2019 at 11:54 PM

904 Hunt Road

904 Hunt Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

904 Hunt Road, Clayton County, GA 30236

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well Kept 3 bedroom/2 bathroom Move-In Ready Ranch located minutes from the Atlanta airport, major highway and retail shopping! Home features a roommate style floor plan perfect for families. This will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 Hunt Road have any available units?
904 Hunt Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 904 Hunt Road have?
Some of 904 Hunt Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 Hunt Road currently offering any rent specials?
904 Hunt Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Hunt Road pet-friendly?
No, 904 Hunt Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 904 Hunt Road offer parking?
Yes, 904 Hunt Road offers parking.
Does 904 Hunt Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 Hunt Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Hunt Road have a pool?
No, 904 Hunt Road does not have a pool.
Does 904 Hunt Road have accessible units?
No, 904 Hunt Road does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Hunt Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 904 Hunt Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 904 Hunt Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 904 Hunt Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd
Riverdale, GA 30274
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd
College Park, GA 30296
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30260
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College