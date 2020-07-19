Rent Calculator
Last updated January 10 2020 at 9:45 AM
1 of 10
3337 Glen Hollow Dr
3337 Glen Hollow Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
3337 Glen Hollow Drive, Clayton County, GA 30236
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Has updated cabinets,
stainless steel appliances, landscaping, paint,
carpet, re-finished fireplace, patio, efficient cooling/heating, clean quiet street with other newer homes in newer sub-division
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 3337 Glen Hollow Dr have any available units?
3337 Glen Hollow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
Clayton County, GA
.
What amenities does 3337 Glen Hollow Dr have?
Some of 3337 Glen Hollow Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel.
Amenities section
.
Is 3337 Glen Hollow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3337 Glen Hollow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3337 Glen Hollow Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3337 Glen Hollow Dr is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Clayton County
.
Does 3337 Glen Hollow Dr offer parking?
No, 3337 Glen Hollow Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3337 Glen Hollow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3337 Glen Hollow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3337 Glen Hollow Dr have a pool?
No, 3337 Glen Hollow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3337 Glen Hollow Dr have accessible units?
No, 3337 Glen Hollow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3337 Glen Hollow Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3337 Glen Hollow Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3337 Glen Hollow Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3337 Glen Hollow Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
