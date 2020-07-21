All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 2871 Bretton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
2871 Bretton Drive
Last updated March 14 2020 at 2:25 PM

2871 Bretton Drive

2871 Bretton Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2871 Bretton Dr, Clayton County, GA 30260

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2871 Bretton Drive have any available units?
2871 Bretton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 2871 Bretton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2871 Bretton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2871 Bretton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2871 Bretton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2871 Bretton Drive offer parking?
No, 2871 Bretton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2871 Bretton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2871 Bretton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2871 Bretton Drive have a pool?
No, 2871 Bretton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2871 Bretton Drive have accessible units?
No, 2871 Bretton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2871 Bretton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2871 Bretton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2871 Bretton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2871 Bretton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30274
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College