10 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Albany, GA

Albany is located in southwestern Georgia, 180 miles from Atlanta.

Albany is the largest city in the area. You'll be able to find more amenities here than you will in nearby Lee and Dougherty County towns—like for instance, large chain supermarkets and restaurants. There are many outdoor activities from hunting and fishing to touring the Riverquarium. Most residents will tell you that, though Albany is the area's big city, it's got a small town feel.