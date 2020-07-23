Apartment List
10 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Albany, GA

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Albany provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle wi... Read Guide >
8 Units Available
Sherwood
Shoreham
2001 Dawson Rd, Albany, GA
3 Bedrooms
$819
1160 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shoreham in Albany. View photos, descriptions and more!
5 Units Available
Princeton Place
539 N Westover Blvd, Albany, GA
3 Bedrooms
$890
1300 sqft
Welcome to Princeton Place Apartments! With our great location, and attentive and caring staff, you will definitely want to make Princeton Place your new home.

1 Unit Available
3116 Cane Mill Drive
3116 Cane Mill Drive, Albany, GA
Spacious 4 bedroom with small office, wood laminate flooring, all kitchen appliances including refrigerator, double garage. Available July 15th. Application Fee of $40 for credit check. $1,400 security deposit. Call agent to see.

1 Unit Available
Palmyra Heights
906 West Society Avenue
906 West Society Avenue, Albany, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Good Life Realty, LLC ; 229-436-3353 ; Office Hours: 9AM - 3PM (M-F) ; 1 year lease ; Security Deposit $700.00 ; NO PETS. Dining room , Florida room. (2) Fireplaces

1 Unit Available
2515 Palmyra Road
2515 Palmyra Road, Albany, GA
3 Bedrooms
$795
1600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2515 Palmyra Road in Albany. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
425 Mulberry Avenue
425 Mulberry Avenue, Albany, GA
3 Bedrooms
$550
925 sqft
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 925; Parking: 2 Car Carport; Monthly rent: $550.00; IMRID22998

1 Unit Available
Radium Springs
404 Bush St
404 Bush Street, Albany, GA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 404 Bush St in Albany. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
903 Faulk Ct
903 Faulk Court, Albany, GA
3 Bedrooms
$750
1066 sqft
Good Life Realty, LLC ; 229-436-3353 ; Office Hours: 9AM - 3PM (M-F) ; 1 year lease ; Security Deposit $ 750.00 ; NO PETS
1 Unit Available
150 N Doublegate Dr- A
150 North Doublegate Drive, Lee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1075 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 150 N Doublegate Dr- A in Lee County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
162 Nacoochee St
162 Nacoochee Dr, Leesburg, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1188 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 162 Nacoochee St in Leesburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Albany, GA

Albany is located in southwestern Georgia, 180 miles from Atlanta.

Albany is the largest city in the area. You’ll be able to find more amenities here than you will in nearby Lee and Dougherty County towns—like for instance, large chain supermarkets and restaurants. There are many outdoor activities from hunting and fishing to touring the Riverquarium. Most residents will tell you that, though Albany is the area’s big city, it’s got a small town feel. Sound good to you? Great, let's get started on your Albany apartment hunt! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Albany, GA

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Albany provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Albany. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

