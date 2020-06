Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking air conditioning internet access oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Smoke free unit featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room and kitchen/dining area. The unit is located on the top floor with entrances to both the front and the back of the building. Private parking is located at the rear of the building. The building is located heart of beautiful Rawson Circle (Historic District) -- Minutes from Phoebe Putney and all Downtown Albany has to offer.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/630-w-4th-ave-albany-ga-31701-usa-unit-c/867a53c1-e6b9-40e3-9997-60bd01bb2d32



(RLNE5776489)