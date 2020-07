Amenities

READY NOW AND REMODELED!!!! 2 bedroom , 1 bath apartment in North Albany. Located behind the new Walmart off North Slappey. New follring and oaint throughout. All appliances are included, central heat and air. Washer and dryer hook ups. No pets allowed and a 1 year lease is required. Credit and criminal history checks are performed on each applicant. $625..rent/ $625. deposit. Barfield Rentals, barfieldrentals@gmail.com Available NOW ! Please email with any questions and to make an appointment to view apartment!!