Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:51 AM

57 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in West Vero Corridor, FL

Finding an apartment in West Vero Corridor that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
7420 Oakridge Place
7420 Oakridge Place, West Vero Corridor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
GHO Durham 2 bedroom + den, 2 bath and 2 car garage. Upgraded and beautifully appointed throughout with impact glass. Brand new construction. Small dogs or cats allowed. No waterbeds.
Results within 1 mile of West Vero Corridor

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7870 14th Lane
7870 14th Lane, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2000 sqft
7870 14th Lane Available 07/18/20 Pointe West 3/2 Home with private pool - BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME IN POINTE WEST WITH SMALL SCREENED POOL/SPA- PRIVATE FENCED YARD - SPACIOUS EAT IN KITCHEN - BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY WITH OUTSTANDING AMENITIES.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6168 Coverty Place
6168 Coverty Place, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2150 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3BR/2BA Centex home for rent in desirable Woodfield gated adult community. Spacious/open split-bedroom floor plan with 2-car garage, huge screened porch and lush landscaping.

Last updated April 15 at 09:22am
1 Unit Available
1624 Willows Square
1624 Willows Sq, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Willows brand new home never lived in! Palmetto floor plan 1945 sf under air lakefront home with community pool. Open floor plan, light and bright 2Br, 2 Ba, den, 2CG, tiled living area, beautiful kitchen and baths with granite counters.
Results within 5 miles of West Vero Corridor

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
411 N Key Lime Sq SW
411 N Ky, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2329 sqft
411 N Key Lime Sq SW Available 08/01/20 Spacious~Sunny~Community Amenities~Pool~Tennis~Fitness~3/Garage~Hurricane Shutters! - Live the Good life in this beautiful manicured community.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9947 E Villa Cir
9947 East Villa Circle, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1656 sqft
Spacious Townhouse Close to 95 & the Turnpike! Garage~Patio! - Townhome available for immediate occupancy! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath has over 1600 sq ft of living space.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1825 Bridgepointe Cir. #14.
1825 Bridgepointe Circle, Gifford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2146 sqft
1825 Bridgepointe Cir. #14. Available 08/05/20 Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Spacious & fabulous, 3 bedroom 3.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7155 41st Street
7155 41st Street, Indian River County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1800 sqft
20 acres of land 2/2 house - 20 acre with 2 bedroom house (RLNE5783165)

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2106 27th Avenue
2106 27th Avenue, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Perfect home for your family! Warm wood touches throughout, spit floorplan, sunny and private fenced-in back yard...ready for you and your family to move in. Located in the great neighborhood of Mcansh Park.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2015 15th Lane
2015 15th Lane, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Utilities included...Relax around the pool at this “heart of Vero” home located within 10 minutes to the ocean, shopping, dining, parks, theatres, and golf. Turnkey furnished; tile floors thru out. Sorry, no smoking...small pet considered

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1825 Tarpon Lane
1825 Tarpon Lane, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
Live on waterfront -- peaceful canal out back! Comfortable 2 BR condo ready for relaxation; efficient kitchen w/ passthrough, laundry inside home. Breakfast nook w pretty view.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
572 7th
572 7th Street, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely, freshly painted, tiled 2/2 condo with beautiful views of pond and foundation. Shows pride of ownership. Washer and dryer in unit. Separate bedrooms, walk in closet. Garage available.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
245 16th Avenue
245 16th Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Remodeled furnished short term rental w/ fenced yard! Pets welcome w/ approval & nonrefundable deposit.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1 Sailfish Road
1 Sailfish Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
3000 sqft
Boater's Bliss! This West Indies inspired home is spectacular with 2 boat lifts,deep water mooring for a yacht and panoramic views of the intracoastal,both bridges and a park!Owners have thought of every detail to make your stay convenient,

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
429 18th Street
429 18th Street, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
Adorable 2BD/2BA corner unit in gated village within one and a half miles to the beach with restaurants and shops close by. New concrete block construction.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
427 18th Street
427 18th Street, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
Location, Location, Location! Gated enclave of villas & town homes one and a half miles to beautiful beach.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1631 4th Ct
1631 4th Court, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
901 sqft
Available April 1st - 2/1 in Vero - Wonderful cottage style home in Rock Ridge. Two bedroom one bath with living room and large Florida room. Separate laundry room. Back Patio and storage shed. Lawn care included! Pets considered. (RLNE5580006)

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1655 11th Street SW
1655 11th Street Southwest, Florida Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1008 sqft
Freshly Painted & Ready for you! - Cute single family home has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
842 Langrove Avenue
842 Langrove Ave South West, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
BRADFORD PLACE 3/2 1/2, LARGE MASTER SUITE UPSTAIRS. GATED COMMUNITY WITH HEATED POOL AND CLUBHOUSE, SIDEWALKS, PRESERVE. GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, DINING AND BEACHES. SMALL DOGS CONSIDERED WITH FEE - NO CATS

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
15 Royal Palm Pointe
15 Royal Palm Place, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
BEAUTIFULLY DECORATED APARTMENT WITH LARGE DECK (APPROX 1250 SQ FT of living space)OVERLOOKING THE RIVER. SMALL PET CONSIDERED. THERE IS A LARGE FLAT-SCREEN TV & ELEVATOR. FABULOUS VIEWS OF THE RIVER, SUNRISES & SUNSETS.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
525 19th Lane
525 19th Lane, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Located in Oakmont Park near Miracle Mile. Close to Shopping, River and Beaches. This furnished turn key home is ready for your time in Vero Beach.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
9974 E Villa Circle
9974 East Villa Circle, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
Bright and spacious, 3/3 lakefront townhome, former builders model, end unit, lakefront patio, one car garage, small pet considered, new A/C and hot water heater.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1621 4th Court
1621 4th Court, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available August 2019 and on! Fully furnished! Ready for your vacation getaway at $2,000/month also Available at $950 for an annual lease! Centrally located minutes to the beaches this cute and cozy home has everything you need for your Florida

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1425 Saint Davids Lane
1425 Saint Davids Ln, Gifford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Booking for 2021 Season Jan-March. Offered as a 2 bedroom (1 queen, 1 twin, 1 twin in loft) Town Home (owners suite locked off to tenants). Fireplace & custom stairway to additional loft hideaway.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in West Vero Corridor, FL

Finding an apartment in West Vero Corridor that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

