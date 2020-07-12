Neighborhood Guide: West Palm Beach
Check out the top neighborhoods in West Palm Beach for renting an apartment: The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes, Downtown West Palm Beach, Golden Lakes and more
- 1. The Villages of Palm Beach LakesSee all 123 apartments in The Villages of Palm Beach LakesVerified
1 of 25Last updated July 12 at 12:34pm5 Units AvailableThe Villages of Palm Beach LakesVillage Place2111 Brandywine Rd, West Palm Beach, FL1 Bedroom$1,175758 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,3401053 sqft3 Bedrooms$1,6901355 sqftVerified
1 of 20Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm$65 Units AvailableThe Villages of Palm Beach LakesCortland Portofino Place4400 Portofino Way, West Palm Beach, FL1 Bedroom$1,3971002 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,4981320 sqft3 Bedrooms$1,7531462 sqft
- 2. Downtown West Palm BeachSee all 366 apartments in Downtown West Palm BeachVerified
1 of 54Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm62 Units AvailableDowntown West Palm BeachSole at City Center499 Evernia Street, West Palm Beach, FLStudio$1,354588 sqft1 Bedroom$1,503791 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,8681069 sqftVerified
1 of 45Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm22 Units AvailableDowntown West Palm BeachLoftin Place805 N Olive Ave, West Palm Beach, FLStudio$1,650578 sqft1 Bedroom$1,575692 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,9051028 sqft
- 3. Golden LakesSee all 348 apartments in Golden LakesVerified
1 of 27Last updated July 12 at 12:29pm$6 Units AvailableGolden LakesCottonwood West Palm7110 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL1 Bedroom$1,475818 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,7501185 sqft3 BedroomsAskVerified
1 of 25Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm30 Units AvailableGolden LakesAzola West Palm Beach1990 Augustine Road, West Palm Beach, FL1 Bedroom$1,473785 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,8151195 sqft3 Bedrooms$2,3371460 sqft
- 4. Century VillageSee all 324 apartments in Century VillageVerified
1 of 39Last updated July 12 at 09:47am1 Unit AvailableCentury VillageVisions at Willow Pond4860 Sand Stone Ln, West Palm Beach, FL1 Bedroom$1,220521 sqft2 BedroomsAsk
1 of 3Last updated July 12 at 10:05am1 Unit AvailableCentury VillageCentury Village43 Canterbury a, Palm Beach County, FL1 Bedroom$925
- 5. RenaissanceSee all 240 apartments in RenaissanceVerified
1 of 25Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm21 Units AvailableRenaissanceVista Lago3130 N Jog Rd, West Palm Beach, FL1 Bedroom$1,275914 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,5951196 sqft3 Bedrooms$1,6001374 sqft
1 of 1Last updated July 12 at 10:06am1 Unit AvailableRenaissance3500 Briar Bay Blvd #2053500 Briar Bay Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL2 Bedrooms$1,445910 sqft