Neighborhood Guide: West Palm Beach

Check out the top neighborhoods in West Palm Beach for renting an apartment: The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes, Downtown West Palm Beach, Golden Lakes and more

Apartment List
/
FL
/
west palm beach
/
Neighborhoods
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:40 PM
  1. 1. The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
    See all 123 apartments in The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
    Verified

    1 of 25

    Last updated July 12 at 12:34pm
    5 Units Available
    The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
    Village Place
    2111 Brandywine Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
    1 Bedroom
    $1,175
    758 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,340
    1053 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,690
    1355 sqft
    Verified

    1 of 20

    Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
    $
    65 Units Available
    The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
    Cortland Portofino Place
    4400 Portofino Way, West Palm Beach, FL
    1 Bedroom
    $1,397
    1002 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,498
    1320 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,753
    1462 sqft
  2. 2. Downtown West Palm Beach
    See all 366 apartments in Downtown West Palm Beach
    Verified

    1 of 54

    Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
    62 Units Available
    Downtown West Palm Beach
    Sole at City Center
    499 Evernia Street, West Palm Beach, FL
    Studio
    $1,354
    588 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $1,503
    791 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,868
    1069 sqft
    Verified

    1 of 45

    Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
    22 Units Available
    Downtown West Palm Beach
    Loftin Place
    805 N Olive Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
    Studio
    $1,650
    578 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $1,575
    692 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,905
    1028 sqft
  3. 3. Golden Lakes
    See all 348 apartments in Golden Lakes
    Verified

    1 of 27

    Last updated July 12 at 12:29pm
    $
    6 Units Available
    Golden Lakes
    Cottonwood West Palm
    7110 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
    1 Bedroom
    $1,475
    818 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,750
    1185 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    Ask
    Verified

    1 of 25

    Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
    30 Units Available
    Golden Lakes
    Azola West Palm Beach
    1990 Augustine Road, West Palm Beach, FL
    1 Bedroom
    $1,473
    785 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,815
    1195 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $2,337
    1460 sqft
  4. 4. Century Village
    See all 324 apartments in Century Village
    Verified

    1 of 39

    Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
    1 Unit Available
    Century Village
    Visions at Willow Pond
    4860 Sand Stone Ln, West Palm Beach, FL
    1 Bedroom
    $1,220
    521 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    Ask

    1 of 3

    Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
    1 Unit Available
    Century Village
    Century Village
    43 Canterbury a, Palm Beach County, FL
    1 Bedroom
    $925
  5. 5. Renaissance
    See all 240 apartments in Renaissance
    Verified

    1 of 25

    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    21 Units Available
    Renaissance
    Vista Lago
    3130 N Jog Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
    1 Bedroom
    $1,275
    914 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,595
    1196 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,600
    1374 sqft

    1 of 1

    Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
    1 Unit Available
    Renaissance
    3500 Briar Bay Blvd #205
    3500 Briar Bay Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,445
    910 sqft
All Neighborhoods
Century Village
Downtown West Palm Beach
Golden Lakes
Ibis Golf and Country Club
Renaissance
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes