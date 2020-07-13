Apartment List
/
FL
/
valparaiso
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:12 AM

50 Apartments for rent in Valparaiso, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Valparaiso apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Eglin Air Force Base
309 S Bayshore Drive
309 South Bayshore Drive, Valparaiso, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
2733 sqft
Great 2-story water access property with lots of privacy. Four Bedrooms with Large Office/Study/Game-room, Two Living Areas and a completely Remodeled kitchen, newer paint scheme and flooring downstairs, .
Results within 1 mile of Valparaiso

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
134 Arrowhead Way
134 Arrowhead Way, Niceville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1612 sqft
This classy 3-bedroom 2 bath home located in Niceville is move-in ready. This home features large bedrooms, tall ceilings and spacious lot. The kitchen provides plenty of cabinet space, granite counter tops and a spacious breakfast bar.
Results within 5 miles of Valparaiso
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
125 Units Available
Downtown Destin
Vintage Destin
2004 98 Palms Blvd, Destin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,285
1410 sqft
Now Offering 1/2 Month Free and $99 App/Admin Fee for 1x1 Floorplans only

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
2397 Placid Drive
2397 Placid Drive, Ocean City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2132 sqft
Shopping for a long term rental in Fort Walton Beach? Check out this incredible 3BR/3BA townhome on Garnier Bayou. Unfurnished and rental ready, this great space offers mesmerizing bay views and even comes with a dock and boat slip.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Shalimar Pointe
903 Shalimar Cove
903 Shalimar Cove, Lake Lorraine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2306 sqft
This unique 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home offers an attached 2 car garage along with driveway parking and is located on the golf course at Shalimar Pointe in Shalimar.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
304 Palm Boulevard
304 Palm Boulevard North, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2028 sqft
Great four bedrooms home, just minutes away from your favorites places in Niceville.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Port Dixie
64 7TH Avenue
64 7th Avenue, Lake Lorraine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1460 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath house located in Shalimar.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
349 Fir Avenue
349 Fir Avenue, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1700 sqft
Home on Corner large corner lot in Niceville - Offering home built by McElroy Builders in the heart of Niceville! This home is located just 9 miles to Eglin Air Force Base and just minutes to Destin via the convenience of the mid bay bridge.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
17 Marina Cove Dr
17 Marina Cove Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1617 sqft
Beautiful townhouse, fully furnished on the bay with a views from multiple rooms. Living Room has vaulted ceilings, a fireplace and leads to a Large screened porch. Kitchen has solid surface counter tops, lots of cabinets and eat in kitchen.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
4232 Shadow Lane
4232 Shadow Lane, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2536 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 8th!!!Come see this beautiful home in Niceville boasting a split floor plan with 4 bedroom, 3 full baths, office/bonus room, formal dining room and enclosed patio.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Parkwood
4535 E Parkwood Lane
4535 Parkwood Ln E, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1908 sqft
Lovely home in a family oriented neighborhood at Parkwood Lane. Walk to shopping and schools, ideal location. Desirable split floor plan with a roomy eat-in kitchen, large family room and formal dining room.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1343 Treasure Cove
1343 Treasure Cove, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1534 sqft
1343 Treasure Cove Available 08/12/20 Great location in the heart of Bluewater Bay. - Great location in the heart of Bluewater Bay just minutes to the Mid Bay Bridge and Destin Beaches.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1998 Hattie Mae Ln
1998 Hattie Mae Ln, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1800 sqft
The entrance is a large covered front porch that opens to an elegant foyer featuring laminate wood flooring that flows into the large eat-in kitchen and Great Room. Covered Patio is located at the end of the Great Room and leads to a fenced yard.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
3900 Mesa Road
3900 Mesa Road, Destin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1536 sqft
This charming 3BR/2BA home for rent in Destin is located in a nice, quiet subdivision off of Indian Trail. The split floor plan connects the main living areas well while offering additional privacy from the bedrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
201 East College Boulevard - 61
201 East College Boulevard, Niceville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,706
1542 sqft
The only 3 bedroom unit at College Park, this home is above the HOA office, next to the pool, in the heart of Niceville (next to the college), with an easy commute to schools, shopping, bases, and the beach! There are tiled floors and neutral paint

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
148 Meadowbrook Court
148 Meadowbrook Court, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1175 sqft
Totally updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Bluewater Bay. Easy clean laminate and tile flooring everywhere except the two additional bedrooms and hallway. Great sun-room, fenced yard, and full two car garage.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2401 Bayshore - Harbour House
2401 Bayshore Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
SOUTH TAMPA CONDO FOR RENT ON BAYSHORE BLVD - TOP FLOOR WATER VIEWS ON BAYSHORE BLVD. REMODELED UNIT WITH CORIAN COUNTERS, ENGINEERED WOOD FLOORS, NEW CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS, UPDATED BATHS. COME ENJOY BAYSHORE LIVING AT HARBOUR HOUSE.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
1414 Pearl S Buck Court
1414 Pearl S Buck Court, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1434 sqft
This gated community home seems perfect in so many ways. The open floor plan has high ceilings in the living room as well as welcoming views to the porch and back yard.

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
995 Airport Rd. #25
995 Airport Road, Destin, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2200 sqft
Luxury Three Bedroom in the Heart of Destin- close to beaches, shopping, and food. It is beautifully appointed with upgraded wood cabinetry, granite throughout, and stainless appliances.

1 of 18

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Parkwood
1654 Northridge Road
1654 Northridge Road, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2299 sqft
1654 Northridge Road Available 06/08/20 Parkwood Estates of Bluewater Bay! - Located in the gated community of Parkwood Estates. This 2 story home features a charming front porch & screened-in back porch.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Destin
150 Bent Arrow Drive Unit 48
150 Bent Arrow Drive, Destin, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1440 sqft
Available 07/15/2020.......Located in the heart of Destin. Easy access to beaches, bases, and shopping. Great end unit featuring 3.2 floor plan. Large living areas. Spacious bedrooms are upstairs with carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
2411 Roberts Drive
2411 Roberts Drive, Niceville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1581 sqft
Inside, you will find gorgeous new flooring, fresh, neutral paint, tray ceilings and a fireplace in the spacious living room, a breakfast bar in the kitchen, a formal dining room, new carpet in the bedrooms, and so much more! Pets may be considered

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Port Dixie
12 Tall Pines Trail
12 Tall Pines Trail, Lake Lorraine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1313 sqft
Located in Shalimar, single story 3 bedroom (with additional bonus room)1.5 bath home. Fenced backyard, and 1 car garage. Please contact our office to schedule a showing. Available 7-15-20. Owner has requested no pets.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Port Dixie
20 9Th Street
20 9th St, Lake Lorraine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1760 sqft
Beautiful three bedroom, two bath home in great condition. As you walk inside you will notice the neutral walls, recessed lighting, and large living room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Valparaiso, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Valparaiso apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Valparaiso 2 BedroomsValparaiso 3 BedroomsValparaiso Apartments with Balcony
Valparaiso Apartments with GarageValparaiso Apartments with GymValparaiso Apartments with Parking
Valparaiso Apartments with PoolValparaiso Dog Friendly ApartmentsValparaiso Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pensacola, FLPanama City Beach, FLDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLEnsley, FLFort Walton Beach, FL
Upper Grand Lagoon, FLMiramar Beach, FLLaguna Beach, FLWarrington, FLBrent, FLPace, FLMilton, FL
West Pensacola, FLWright, FLBagdad, FLNiceville, FLMary Esther, FLCrestview, FLPoint Baker, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of West Florida
Pensacola State College