Apartment List
/
FL
/
valparaiso
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:31 AM

53 Apartments for rent in Valparaiso, FL with garage

Valparaiso apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Eglin Air Force Base
1 Unit Available
309 S Bayshore Drive
309 South Bayshore Drive, Valparaiso, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
2733 sqft
Great 2-story water access property with lots of privacy. Four Bedrooms with Large Office/Study/Game-room, Two Living Areas and a completely Remodeled kitchen, newer paint scheme and flooring downstairs, .
Results within 5 miles of Valparaiso
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Destin
159 Units Available
Vintage Destin
2004 98 Palms Blvd, Destin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,285
1410 sqft
Now Offering 1/2 Month Free and $99 App/Admin Fee for 1x1 Floorplans only

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
17 Marina Cove Dr
17 Marina Cove Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1617 sqft
Beautiful townhouse on the bay with a views from multiple rooms. Large screened porch, vaulted ceilings and two decks. Walk to marina and to Li Schooners for dining and boat storage. This townhouse is turkey furnished and all furnishings must stay.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1998 Hattie Mae Ln
1998 Hattie Mae Ln, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1800 sqft
The entrance is a large covered front porch that opens to an elegant foyer featuring laminate wood flooring that flows into the large eat-in kitchen and Great Room. Covered Patio is located at the end of the Great Room and leads to a fenced yard.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1611 Ibiza Cove
1611 Ibiza Cove, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1922 sqft
Lovely all brick 3-bed/2-ba/2-car garage home in the wonderful gated community of Magnolia Plantation, Mediterranean Village. Large master bedroom with jacuzzi tub and separate shower in the master bathroom.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2397 Placid Drive
2397 Placid Drive, Ocean City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2132 sqft
Shopping for a long term rental in Fort Walton Beach? Check out this incredible 3BR/3BA townhome on Garnier Bayou. Unfurnished and rental ready, this great space offers mesmerizing bay views and even comes with a dock and boat slip.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
610 St Martin Cove
610 Saint Martin Cv, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1672 sqft
Florida heat have you sweating? Come splash away your cares in this beautifully remodeled Bluewater Bay pool home! This home features gorgeous wood floors, smooth ceilings, and upgraded light fixtures throughout.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Downtown Destin
1 Unit Available
150 Bent Arrow Drive
150 Bent Arrow Drive, Destin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1414 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous end unit right next to the pool, a fenced yard, and covered porch....

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
315 Sailfish Circle
315 Sailfish Circle, Destin, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1722 sqft
This 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home is located in the heart of Destin. The in-ground pool is located in the privately fenced in back yard. There is a covered patio, and freshly landscaped back yard is a great place for entertaining.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3822 Indigo Circle
3822 Indigo Circle, Destin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2027 sqft
Executive Home in the heart of Destin! This home boasts a NEW custom kitchen complete with custom cabinets, stainless appliances, granite countertops and tile backsplash.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4204 Whitetail Circle
4204 Whitetail Circle, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1901 sqft
Great family home with wood floors through most of house. Good sized fenced backyard with screened in porch. 2 car garage. stainless appliances. 12 ft ceilings. Formal dining room has been converted into a study with an attached closet.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
260 W Dominica Circle
260 Dominica Cir W, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1803 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY1!!!Wonderful home on a large corner lot in Bluewater Bay. This 3 bed, 2 bath home features Travertine TILE and WOOD floors throughout the main areas.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
142 Adams Street
142 Adams Street, Niceville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1309 sqft
Available for immediate move in!Great home in central Niceville with huge private back yard. This home was built by Courington Construction and has a wonderful layout. The eat in kitchen has vaulted ceilings and plenty of room for the cook.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4232 Shadow Lane
4232 Shadow Lane, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2536 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 8th!!!Come see this beautiful home in Niceville boasting a split floor plan with 4 bedroom, 3 full baths, office/bonus room, formal dining room and enclosed patio.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
304 Palm Boulevard
304 Palm Boulevard North, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2028 sqft
Great four bedrooms home, just minutes away from your favorites places in Niceville.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Parkwood
1 Unit Available
4535 E Parkwood Lane
4535 Parkwood Ln E, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1908 sqft
Lovely home in a family oriented neighborhood at Parkwood Lane. Walk to shopping and schools, ideal location. Desirable split floor plan with a roomy eat-in kitchen, large family room and formal dining room.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
349 Fir Avenue
349 Fir Avenue, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1700 sqft
349 Fir Avenue Available 07/01/20 Home on Corner large corner lot in Niceville - Offering home built by McElroy Builders in the heart of Niceville! This home is located just 9 miles to Eglin Air Force Base and just minutes to Destin via the

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
525 Springwood Way
525 Springwood Way, Niceville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1374 sqft
3 Bedroom/2 Full Bath - Minutes to Eglin, Duke, SFG, EOD and Destin's Beaches - Avail June 2 - Perfect location-the heart of Niceville. Please note, this is a No Pet/No Smoking property. Fresh neutral paint throughout.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
103 Matt Blvd.
103 Matt Blvd, Niceville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1156 sqft
Beautiful home located in the heart in Niceville for lease, available Now! - This 3 bedroom, two bath, 1,237 s.f. home features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, carpet, tile, complete with a fenced back yard and 2 car garage.

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bayou Poquito
1 Unit Available
35 Birch Avenue
35 Birch Avenue, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2516 sqft
Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom Home in Poquito Bayou - This stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with a 2 car garage has been tastefully renovated and is nestled on a large lot in Poquito Bayou near the public boat launch and parks! From the moment you

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1511 Glenlake Circle
1511 Glenlake Circle, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2618 sqft
1511 Glenlake - This all Brick home situated overlooking the Lake is a Must See! Upon entering the Foyer leading to the Family Room which is light and bright with sliders opening to the Covered Patio overlooking lake.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2386 Placid Drive
2386 Placid Drive, Ocean City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1321 sqft
2386 Placid Drive Available 07/06/20 Florida Living - Contemporary Townhouse with Boat Slip - Available - July 6. - Looking to spend time on the water? Look no further! This contemporary townhouse has it all.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
326 Sailfish Circle
326 Sailfish Circle, Destin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1349 sqft
326 Sailfish Circle Available 08/01/20 326 Sailfish - 3 bedroom, 2 bath split floor plan brick home in a quiet subdivision in the heart of Destin.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1105 Sean Lane
1105 Sean Lane, Niceville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1794 sqft
1105 Sean Lane Available 07/10/20 Central Niceville home - Family friendly home is on a cul de sac in the heart of Niceville. Large living room with cathedral ceilings, wood burning fireplace.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Valparaiso, FL

Valparaiso apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Valparaiso 3 BedroomsValparaiso Apartments with BalconyValparaiso Apartments with Garage
Valparaiso Apartments with GymValparaiso Apartments with ParkingValparaiso Apartments with Pool
Valparaiso Dog Friendly ApartmentsValparaiso Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pensacola, FLPanama City Beach, FLDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLEnsley, FLFort Walton Beach, FL
Upper Grand Lagoon, FLMiramar Beach, FLLaguna Beach, FLWarrington, FLBrent, FLPace, FLMilton, FL
West Pensacola, FLWright, FLBagdad, FLNiceville, FLMary Esther, FLCrestview, FLPoint Baker, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of West Florida
Pensacola State College