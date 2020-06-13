Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:50 AM

76 Apartments for rent in Valparaiso, FL with balcony

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Eglin Air Force Base
1 Unit Available
309 S Bayshore Drive
309 South Bayshore Drive, Valparaiso, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
2733 sqft
Great 2-story water access property with lots of privacy. Four Bedrooms with Large Office/Study/Game-room, Two Living Areas and a completely Remodeled kitchen, newer paint scheme and flooring downstairs, .

1 of 24

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Valparaiso
1 Unit Available
2 Hidden Cove Circle
2 Hidden Cove Circle, Valparaiso, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1477 sqft
Super cute 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome conveniently located near bases, beaches, and more! This waterfront community features a community pool and fitness center.
Results within 1 mile of Valparaiso

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
111 21St Street
111 21st Street, Niceville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
999 sqft
Centrally located single family home in Niceville with fenced in yard, florida room, renovated kitchen and 3 bedrooms. Pets okay on approvalRenter must carry renters insuranceOwner is licensed Realtor*

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
316 Reynolds Avenue
316 Reynolds Avenue, Niceville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1874 sqft
Enjoy renting this lovely home that is one block from the water with a marina close by. Super convenient location close to schools and shopping. This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home is modern and bright.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
571 Falcon Trail Road
571 Falcon Trail, Niceville, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,465
3541 sqft
Updated Modern 5B/3.5B with WALK-OUT FINISHED BASEMENT upgraded home available for Long Term Leasing located in Niceville!!!! MOVE IN SPECIAL 10% OFF First MONTH RENT!!! - UNFURNISHED 5B/3.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
103 22nd Street
103 22nd Street, Niceville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
103 22nd Street Available 07/10/20 Great for small family or single! - This all brick home has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Enjoy the fully fenced back yard from the deck just off the tiled Florida room.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
Valparaiso
1 Unit Available
590 Hill Lane Unit #2
590 Hill Lane, Niceville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
990 sqft
Available July 17, 2020! Newly renovated Townhome in Niceville.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
Valparaiso
1 Unit Available
592 Hill Lane Unit #10
592 Hill Ln, Niceville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
990 sqft
Available June 5, 2020! 2/ 1.5 Townhome in the heart of Niceville, close to the base and the airport. Both bedrooms are upstairs with a full bath, with a half bath downstairs. Washer and dryer included in unit.
Results within 5 miles of Valparaiso

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
4204 Whitetail Circle
4204 Whitetail Circle, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1901 sqft
Great family home with wood floors through most of house. Good sized fenced backyard with screened in porch. 2 car garage. stainless appliances. 12 ft ceilings. Formal dining room has been converted into a study with an attached closet.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
4232 Shadow Lane
4232 Shadow Lane, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2536 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 8th!!!Come see this beautiful home in Niceville boasting a split floor plan with 4 bedroom, 3 full baths, office/bonus room, formal dining room and enclosed patio.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
2397 Placid Drive
2397 Placid Drive, Ocean City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2132 sqft
Shopping for a long term rental in Fort Walton Beach? Check out this incredible 3BR/3BA townhome on Garnier Bayou. Unfurnished and rental ready, this great space offers mesmerizing bay views and even comes with a dock and boat slip.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Downtown Destin
1 Unit Available
150 Bent Arrow Drive
150 Bent Arrow Drive, Destin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous end unit right next to the pool, a fenced yard, and covered porch....

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
4480 New Market Road
4480 New Market Road, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2548 sqft
This 4 Bedroom 3 Full bath home ALSO features a large office with double pocket doors perfect for work away from home, a separate media area or a guest room.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
610 St Martin Cove
610 Saint Martin Cv, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1672 sqft
Florida heat have you sweating? Come splash away your cares in this beautifully remodeled Bluewater Bay pool home! This home features gorgeous wood floors, smooth ceilings, and upgraded light fixtures throughout.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
304 Palm Boulevard
304 Palm Boulevard North, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2028 sqft
Great four bedrooms home, just minutes away from your favorites places in Niceville.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Parkwood
1 Unit Available
4535 E Parkwood Lane
4535 Parkwood Ln E, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1908 sqft
Lovely home in a family oriented neighborhood at Parkwood Lane. Walk to shopping and schools, ideal location. Desirable split floor plan with a roomy eat-in kitchen, large family room and formal dining room.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
142 Adams Street
142 Adams Street, Niceville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1309 sqft
Available for immediate move in!Great home in central Niceville with huge private back yard. This home was built by Courington Construction and has a wonderful layout. The eat in kitchen has vaulted ceilings and plenty of room for the cook.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
315 Sailfish Circle
315 Sailfish Circle, Destin, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1722 sqft
This 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home is located in the heart of Destin. The in-ground pool is located in the privately fenced in back yard. There is a covered patio, and freshly landscaped back yard is a great place for entertaining.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
3822 Indigo Circle
3822 Indigo Circle, Destin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2027 sqft
Executive Home in the heart of Destin! This home boasts a NEW custom kitchen complete with custom cabinets, stainless appliances, granite countertops and tile backsplash.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1818 Shay-Lin Court
1818 Shay-Lin Court, Okaloosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1082 sqft
Great townhome available NOW! You'll enjoy the open floor plan, and tile and wood laminate flooring for easy living and cleaning.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1414 PEARL S BUCK CT
1414 Pearl S Buck Court, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1434 sqft
This gated community home seems perfect in so many ways. The open floor plan has high ceilings in the living room as well as welcoming views to the porch and back yard.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2401 Bayshore - Harbour House
2401 Bayshore Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
SOUTH TAMPA CONDO FOR RENT ON BAYSHORE BLVD - TOP FLOOR WATER VIEWS ON BAYSHORE BLVD. REMODELED UNIT WITH CORIAN COUNTERS, ENGINEERED WOOD FLOORS, NEW CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS, UPDATED BATHS. COME ENJOY BAYSHORE LIVING AT HARBOUR HOUSE.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Destin
1 Unit Available
399 Twin Lakes Ln #407
399 Twin Lakes Lane, Destin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1560 sqft
Adorable 3B/2.5B Unfurnished TownHome located in Twin Lake Neighborhood available for long term! - This is a beautiful end unit Town home located in the quiet Twin Lakes neighborhood.

1 of 51

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bayou Poquito
1 Unit Available
35 Birch Avenue
35 Birch Avenue, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2516 sqft
Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom Home in Poquito Bayou - This stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with a 2 car garage has been tastefully renovated and is nestled on a large lot in Poquito Bayou near the public boat launch and parks! From the moment you
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Valparaiso, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Valparaiso renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

