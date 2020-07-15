/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:25 PM
31 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Valparaiso, FL
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Valparaiso
436 Detroit Avenue
436 Detroit Avenue, Valparaiso, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
800 sqft
436 Detroit Avenue Available 08/07/20 436 Detroit Avenue - 2 bedroom duplex with eat in kitchen. Inside utility area. Additional blown insulation in attic, central heat and air. Large privacy fenced back yard with patio and storage building.
Results within 5 miles of Valparaiso
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
$
124 Units Available
Downtown Destin
Vintage Destin
2004 98 Palms Blvd, Destin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1155 sqft
Now Offering 1/2 Month Free and $99 App/Admin Fee for 1x1 Floorplans only
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
314 Westlake Court
314 Westlake Court, Okaloosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
314 Westlake Court - 1475 Available 08/01/20 LAKESIDE CONDOS - Owner managed property in Bluewater Bay next to the tennis courts and Hidden Lakes. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo features a nice loft area for the extra space you need.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1501 N Partin Dr. #202
1501 North Partin Drive, Niceville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
1501 N Partin Dr. #202 Available 08/21/20 Popular Oaks of Niceville - Beautifully planned 2 bedroom/2 bath condominium with a sparkling community pool. All kitchen appliances are included including a stacked full size washer and dryer.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Destin Harbor
3603 Goldsbys Way
3603 Goldsbys Way, Destin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
3603 Goldsbys Way Available 07/20/20 3603 Goldsbys Way Destin, FL 32541 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5874388)
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Destin
206 Ann Circle
206 Ann Circle, Destin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1248 sqft
LOVELY TOWNHOME. GREAT LOCATION IN DESTIN. All NEWER FLOORING. Ceramic tile downstairs and carpet upstairs. Small fenced rear yard with pavers. Interior laundry room off the kitchen Interior utility room. Convenient to beaches and shopping.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
537 Hickory Ave. Unit C
537 Hickory Avenue, Niceville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
537 Hickory Ave. Unit C Available 08/01/20 537 Hickory Avenue #C - 2 Bedrooms/1 Bath with living room/dining room combo is approximately 6 miles from Eglin AFB. Rent includes yard service and maintenance, as well as, sewer.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
20 Court Drive
20 Court Drive, Destin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1456 sqft
Live near the beautiful beaches of the Emerald Coast in this charming 2BR/2.5BA townhome.
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2401 Bayshore - Harbour House
2401 Bayshore Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
SOUTH TAMPA CONDO FOR RENT ON BAYSHORE BLVD - TOP FLOOR WATER VIEWS ON BAYSHORE BLVD. REMODELED UNIT WITH CORIAN COUNTERS, ENGINEERED WOOD FLOORS, NEW CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS, UPDATED BATHS. COME ENJOY BAYSHORE LIVING AT HARBOUR HOUSE.
1 of 33
Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
214 Southlake Court
214 Southlake Court, Okaloosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Bluewater Bay Waterview Condo - Convenient to Eglin AFB, Duke, SFG Complex and Destin's Sugar White Beaches - Owner Prefers No Pets Lakeside at Bluewater Bay - Waterview Condo. Available May 1st. The perfect retreat from a long day at work.
Results within 10 miles of Valparaiso
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
11 Units Available
Arium Emerald Isle
214 Racetrack Rd NW, Fort Walton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
960 sqft
Arium Emerald Isle is a luxury apartment complex on the Emerald Coast near Elgin Air Force Base. Furnished corporate apartments available. Spacious floor plans and designer interiors.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 06:30 PM
25 Units Available
Venue Emerald Coast
4211 Commons Dr W, Destin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1210 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments in Destin boast spacious floor plans, a saltwater pool and an outdoor kitchen. Within walking distance of a range of shopping and dining options.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 06:21 PM
10 Units Available
Legacy on the Bay
251 Vinings Way Blvd, Destin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1108 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Our management office will remain open to serve our residents.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
18 Units Available
The Preserve at Henderson Beach
4131 Commons Dr W, Destin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1111 sqft
Resort-style living in the heart of the city. Outstanding amenities including hardwood floors, modern stainless steel appliances and large floor plans. On-site pool, internet cafe, coffee bar and 24-hour fitness center. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 06:18 PM
14 Units Available
Sea Glass
4320 Commons Dr, Destin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1080 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Our management office will remain open to serve our residents.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
120 Classic Ct.
120 Classic Ct, Wright, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
120 Classic Court - 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE CONVENIENT TO BOTH BASES, THE MALL AND BEACHES. PRIVACY FENCED BACK YARD, WASHER DRYER CONNECTION, BREAKFAST BAR. LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM COMBINATION. SORRY, NO PETS AND NO SMOKING.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
102 Tuscany Dr
102 Tuscany Drive, Destin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1398 sqft
Available 08/21/20 Tuscany - Property Id: 315281 This superbly well-maintened 2 bedroom/ 2 baths home in the private gated community of Tuscany is the deal of a lifetime! With tons of upgrades and improvements in the past two years this home will
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Santa Rosa Island
363 Bluefish Drive
363 Bluefish Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
The island life awaits at 363 Bluefish Drive! This cozy 2BR/1.5BA townhome for rent on Okaloosa Island is conveniently located across the street from the beautiful beaches of the Emerald Coast.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Elliott's Point
125 Scottwood Dr.
125 Scottwood Drive Southeast, Fort Walton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1216 sqft
125 Scottwood Dr. Available 07/16/20 125 Scottwood Drive - Photos coming soon! Cute unit in downtown FWB. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5904903)
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
702 Terrance Ct Unit B
702 Terrance Court, Wright, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1009 sqft
Beautiful townhome located in Greenacres. Tile downstairs, carpet upstairs. Master bedroom has a spacious walk in closet. Not pets allowed. Please call today to schedule a showing. Available July 11th.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Seabreeze
300 Miracle Strip
300 Miracle Strip Pkwy SW, Fort Walton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1042 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Sea Palm Condo - Property Id: 71181 Furnished two bedroom condo available August 1st through May 1st 2020 for a 9 month lease, all bills paid including WiFi and cable, must be clean,courteous, and drug free.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest
405 Marshall Court
405 Marshall Court, Fort Walton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
Newer carpet and fresh paint. 2 bedroom and 2 full baths.Roomy condo with a comfortable floor plan and a private covered balcony. The master bedroom has its own private full bathroom with tub/shower. The 2nd full bathroom has a tub/shower as well.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
4207 Two Trees Road
4207 Two Trees Rd, Destin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
970 sqft
Most sought after location!!! Gulf views over looking courtyard pool with great views at the Palms of Destin Resort & Conference Center.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakland
414 North Sea Lane, Unit E
414 North Sea Lane Northwest, Fort Walton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1035 sqft
This townhouse, centrally located in Fort Walton Beach. Tile flooring downstairs and in the baths. Living room, half bath, kitchen, dining room, and laundry room downstairs.