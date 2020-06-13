Apartment List
FL
/
upper grand lagoon
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

92 Apartments for rent in Upper Grand Lagoon, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come ...

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Treasure Cove
1 Unit Available
2710 Redwood Street
2710 Redwood Street, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1224 sqft
Close to Navy Base & the beach! 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom townhouse with 1 car garage! Large Living area with vaulted ceiling & kitchen & 1 full bathroom downstairs and both bedrooms & 1 full bathroom upstairs. No Pets/No Smoking

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Treasure Cove
1 Unit Available
2716 Redwood Street
2716 Redwood Street, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1224 sqft
Remodeled 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom townhouse with 1 car garage! Close to the Navy Base & the beach! New paint, flooring, lighting, just a year ago! Large Living area with vaulted ceiling & kitchen & 1 full bathroom downstairs and both bedrooms & 1

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pines
1 Unit Available
2415 Astrid Lane
2415 Astrid Ln, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1365 sqft
- Gated Community ! Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome located near the worlds most beautiful beaches . 1 car garage with deck and fenced back yard. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2205 Walosi Way M203
2205 Walosi Way, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2 bedroom, 2 bath with Balcony, Detached Garage - Available Mid-March - Renting Now! - 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with balcony and detached one- car garage. Rent includes water/trash sewer, basic cable and wifi.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Hidden Pines
1 Unit Available
408 Hidden Island Drive - 2
408 Hidden Island Drive, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1809 sqft
408 Hidden Island Dr., Panama City Beach, FL 32408 Monthly Rental Rate: $2,400.00 3 Bed - 2 Bath Size: 1,809 sq ft. Available: July 15, 2020 Year built: 2004 Description 12+ month lease terms/Availabl July 15th.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
904 Lighthouse Lagoon Court
904 Lighthouse Lagoon Court, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1893 sqft
904 Lighthouse Lagoon Ct, Panama City Beach, FL 32407 Click here for an aerial view: https://vimeo.com/396489034 Monthly Rental Rate: $2,395.00 4 Bed - 2.5 Bath Size: 1,893 sq ft.
Results within 1 mile of Upper Grand Lagoon
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
10X Living at Panama City Beach
7150 Highway 98, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
1150 sqft
The alluring charm of Florida living can be yours at 10X Living at Panama City Beach.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
10X Living at Breakfast Point
9700 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,104
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1260 sqft
A comfortable and laid-back place to call home, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Amenities include washers and dryers, open layouts, walk-in closets, garden-style soaking tubs and more.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Biltmore Beach
1 Unit Available
5504 E Hilltop Avenue
5504 Hilltop Ave, Lower Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1264 sqft
Just completely remodeled interior! Like moving into a brand new home. Brand new cabinets, windows, doors, counter tops, air conditioner, light fixtures, fans! All floors are tiled. This is a large unit with a huge kitchen.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3001 W 10th Street
3001 West 10th Street, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1349 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy beautiful sunsets from private balcony.First class condo with hardwood floors, granite counter tops and much more. UnFurnished. Outdoor fireplace and garage parking. Walk to area restaurants and shops.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Holiday Beach
1 Unit Available
6320 Beach Drive
6320 Beach Drive, Lower Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1905 sqft
Construction completed in 2019.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Holiday Beach
1 Unit Available
7519 Sunset Ave, #2, Unit 2
7519 Sunset Avenue, Lower Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
884 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom middle unit on triplex on Panama City Beach, just off Thomas Drive. Large upper balcony over looking back yard. Laminate & tile floors throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Upper Grand Lagoon
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
13 Units Available
Cabana West
302 Cabana Blvd, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,054
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,454
1408 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. Enjoy the on-site media room, conference center and courtyard. Relax on the sands of nearby Bahama Beach. Have easy access to Panama City Beach Parkway.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Spring Valley Club
2121 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,092
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1200 sqft
Luxurious community features pool, hot tub and sundeck. Homes include washer and dryer connections, patio or balcony, and large closets. Great location close to Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
520 N Richard Jackson Blvd Unit 3313
520 Richard Jackson Boulevard, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1448 sqft
This furnished 3 bedroom 3 bathroom condo is tucked away in Edgewater Beach & Golf Resort, Panama City Beach, Florida. All utilities included except electric.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
203 Baldwin Rowe Circle Circle
203 Baldwin Rowe, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1654 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit with a large floorplan. Downstairs is open concept living with beautiful new LVP flooring, crown molding, 9 foot ceilings, and sliding glass doors to the screened back patio facing the lake.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
652 Helen Avenue
652 Helen Ave, Springfield, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1608 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home close to Tyndall AFB, great Schools and shopping. This home offers tile & carpet floors, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, upgraded lighting, spacious living space, for that growing family.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Open Sands
1 Unit Available
184 Oleander Circle
184 Oleander Circle, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1180 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military*This home offers 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, living room with a brick fireplace, eat in kitchen, large pantry, equipped with a washer/dryer connection.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Woodridge
1 Unit Available
4038 Woodridge Road
4038 Woodridge Road, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1324 sqft
LIKE NEW Townhome centrally located in the Panama City area, just off Northshore Rd.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Oakland Terrace
1 Unit Available
1212 Fairy Avenue
1212 Fairy Avenue, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military*This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 1 1/2 Bath. Large family room that opens up into a screened patio. Carport, and a large fenced in backyard.*No Pets*

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Emerald Coast Club
1 Unit Available
219 Coquina Shell Way
219 Coquina Shell Way, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1308 sqft
Available 7-13-203BD/2BA Home w/1 car Garage in the Palm Cove neighborhood. Gated off of Hutchinson Blvd in Panama City Beach Rent includes: Trash, 2 pools, playground, lawn care and a security guard at night.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Palm Cove
1 Unit Available
188 White Cap Way
188 White Cap Way, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1432 sqft
2 story duplex in gated community with cathedral ceilings, crown molding, ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. Breakfast bar, large utility room and screened porch. Master bedroom on 1st floor, other 2 bedrooms upstairs. Community pool.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Palmetto Trace
1 Unit Available
124 Covington
124 Covington Street, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1562 sqft
124 Covington Available 07/03/20 3BR/2BA Home for Rent in Palmetto Trace! - For rent. 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home in the desirable Palmetto Trace community.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
104 Tonya Lane
104 Tonya Lane, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
104 Tonya Lane Available 07/02/20 2BR/2BA Fully Furnished Townhome for Rent in Gated Gulf Highlands Beach Resort! - Fully furnished! Beautiful 2bed/2bath, 1200 sqft Townhome in Gulf Highlands Beach Resort.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Upper Grand Lagoon, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Upper Grand Lagoon renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

