Amenities
2233 Brooke St. Available 10/23/20 - This Brand New 2-story home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 and a half Baths, featuring 9 ft ceilings, custom cabinets, breakfast bar, granite countertops in kitchen and the bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, walk-in closets, upstairs balcony off the master bedroom, and washer and dryer connections.
*All pets are part of the application process and subject to the homeowner's approval*
*1/2 off security deposit for active military*
