Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

2233 Brooke St.

2233 Brooke Street · (850) 785-1581
Location

2233 Brooke Street, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL 32408
Pines

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2233 Brooke St. · Avail. Oct 23

$1,700

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1520 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2233 Brooke St. Available 10/23/20 - This Brand New 2-story home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 and a half Baths, featuring 9 ft ceilings, custom cabinets, breakfast bar, granite countertops in kitchen and the bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, walk-in closets, upstairs balcony off the master bedroom, and washer and dryer connections.

*All pets are part of the application process and subject to the homeowner's approval*

*1/2 off security deposit for active military*

(RLNE5187884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2233 Brooke St. have any available units?
2233 Brooke St. has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2233 Brooke St. have?
Some of 2233 Brooke St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2233 Brooke St. currently offering any rent specials?
2233 Brooke St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2233 Brooke St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2233 Brooke St. is pet friendly.
Does 2233 Brooke St. offer parking?
No, 2233 Brooke St. does not offer parking.
Does 2233 Brooke St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2233 Brooke St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2233 Brooke St. have a pool?
No, 2233 Brooke St. does not have a pool.
Does 2233 Brooke St. have accessible units?
No, 2233 Brooke St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2233 Brooke St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2233 Brooke St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2233 Brooke St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2233 Brooke St. does not have units with air conditioning.
