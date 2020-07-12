Apartment List
/
FL
/
sugarmill woods
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:43 PM

39 Apartments for rent in Sugarmill Woods, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Sugarmill Woods apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
23 Greentree Street
23 Greentree Street, Sugarmill Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2438 sqft
Beautiful Maronda Home built in 2018 practically brand new!! Home has lots of space. 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths PLUS a den. Open floorplan. Kitchen with all stainless appliances. Large island. Breakfast nook and separate formal dining area.

1 of 30

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
18 Sanders Circle
18 Sanders Circle, Sugarmill Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2274 sqft
Large 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in Cypress Village of Sugarmill Woods. Open living space. Separate dining room. Eat in kitchen. Inside laundry room. 2 living areas make one into an office or den. Nice covered patio in back.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
6781 W. Oak Park Blvd
6781 West Oak Park Boulevard, Sugarmill Woods, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Adorable spacious villa in Sugarmill Woods. This home is bright with windows and neutral colors throughout letting in all the bright natural light. Sliders from nook lead to the peaceful wooded views. ***Lawn & Water Care Included.
Results within 5 miles of Sugarmill Woods

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
2142 South Gleneagle Terrace - 1
2142 S Gleneagle Ter, Homosassa Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1778 sqft
LONG TERM RENTAL-AVAILABLE NOW! This duplex comes complete with a cheerful kitchen/dining area, two bathrooms, three bedrooms, laundry, 2 car garage being conveniently close to shops and school.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
5355 West Customer Court
5355 West Customer Court, Homosassa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$935
912 sqft
DO NOT WIRE MONEY TO ANYONE. WE DO NOT ASK FOR WIRED DEPOSITS PRIOR TO SEEING THE UNITS. CRAIGSLIST IS A SCAM. UNFURNISHED 2 bedroom/1.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5270 W Meadow Street
5270 West Meadow Street, Homosassa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
924 sqft
- This is a nice 2/2 mobile home situated in the Green Acres subdivision & sits on a half an acre with a completely fenced in yard! The home features a carport, screened in back porch, front porch, (not screened), washer/dryer, dishwasher &

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
4401 S CAPECOVE LOOP
4401 South Capecove Loop, Homosassa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1120 sqft
This Homosassa get a way is a slice of heaven - Available for rent on a monthly or weekly basis. The weekly rate is $1000.00 per week. Located on the beautiful Homosassa River. Watch the manatee and dolphin right at the front door.
Results within 10 miles of Sugarmill Woods

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Royal Highlands
12030 Pine Warbler Avenue
12030 Pine Warbler Ave, Hernando County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1603 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Brand new home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Weeki Wachee features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat,

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6818 W Macopin Lane
6818 West Macopin Lane, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1488 sqft
Super cute 3 bedroom! - This is an excellent 3/2 home located in Crystal River in the Mayfair Garden subdivision (off of Venable) & sits on a little over half an acre.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6319 W Glynborne Loop
6319 West Glynborne Loop, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1590 sqft
Lovely 2/2/2 Meadowcrest Villa - This home has been nicely updated with new wood flooring, fresh paint and updated kitchen counters.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Brookridge
8499 Southern Charm Cir
8499 Southern Charm Circle, Brookridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1718 sqft
This beautiful home features all wood and ceramic tile flooring. The large kitchen boasts a lot of cabinets and countertop space that opens into the large living room area.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
485 N Briarcreek Pt
485 North Briar Creek Point, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
Light & bright 2 bed, 2 bath duplex. Lots of tile flooring, inside laundry and fenced back yard. Located on a quiet dead end street. Window units for AC and heat.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
3538 S Belgrave Drive
3538 South Belgrave Drive, Inverness Highlands South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1266 sqft
ROYAL OAKS VILLA * 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage * Absolutely beautiful! * Wood laminate flooring through out * New paint, new appliances * Large living and dining rooms, plus an eat in kitchen! * 2nd bath has tub/shower combo * Master bedroom has

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
6189 W Pine Cir
6189 West Pine Circle, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2120 sqft
Fully furinished Includes Elect cap $125.00 water cap $50.00 and wifi

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1514 Tuttle Street
1514 Tuttle Street, Inverness, FL
2 Bedrooms
$795
784 sqft
AVAILABLE August 1 *IN CITY LIMITS **DUPLEX* 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Carport* updated tile floors, updated bath, close to all conveniences, carport for vehicle parking, utility room for you washer & dryer.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
810 E Gilchrist Court
810 East Gilchrist Court, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1320 sqft
Charming Greenbriar 2 townhouse with 2 bedroom 2 bath unit that comes with a car port. Beautiful tile on the first floor, newer carpet in the large master suite and guest bedroom. The kitchen has recently been remodeled with stainless appliances.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
390 NW 14th Place
390 Northwest 14th Place, Crystal River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Location Location Location! In desirable Crystal River Florida, in walking distance to shops, Crackers, Crab Plant, downtown. 2/2 with laundry room and one car garage and carport. Semi-furnished and semi- stocked kitchen.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
3362 E Gulf To Lake Highway
3362 Gulf to Lake Highway, Citrus County, FL
Studio
$1,383
Prime office space located in a busy shopping center just 1/2 mile from TJ-Maxx, Regal Cinemas, Walmart and Lowes. The center offers ample shared parking in a court yard setting and clean with easy access East and West Bound from Hwy 44.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
3382 E Gulf To Lake Highway
3382 Gulf to Lake Highway, Citrus County, FL
Studio
$960
Former Prudential Insurance office now available for rent just 1/2 mile east of Tj-Maxx, Walmart and Lowes located on SR-44 with ingress and egress East and West Bound.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
214 S Apopka Avenue
214 South Apopka Avenue, Inverness, FL
Studio
$1,680
3360 sqft
Prime medical/professional office space located just two blocks from the Citrus County Court House and Three Blocks from Citrus Memorial Hospital.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
6825 W Avocado Street
6825 West Avocado Street, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2032 sqft
This farm house style home is ready for its new tenants! This home features 3 nice size bedrooms with big closets, 2 full baths and another bathroom in the garage! The kitchen has just been remodeled. Brand new wood plank tile throughout entire home.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
6241 E Vale Street
6241 East Vale Street, Inverness Highlands South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1602 sqft
No interior pictures yet. We are doing a total remodel. It will be like new and you will love it. This is the one you've been waiting for! Home is a BIG 3 bedroom split plan with 2 full bathrooms.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
3384 E Gulf To Lake Highway
3384 Gulf to Lake Highway, Citrus County, FL
Studio
$1,053
Ready to occupy salon just 1/2 mile east of the Walmart and Lowes on SR-44. This is a second-generation salon space with room for several hair stations, nail area, and public restrooms.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
326 Clark Street
326 Clark Street, Inverness, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1360 sqft
326 Clark St.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Sugarmill Woods, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Sugarmill Woods apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Sugarmill Woods 2 BedroomsSugarmill Woods 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSugarmill Woods 3 BedroomsSugarmill Woods Apartments with Balcony
Sugarmill Woods Apartments with GarageSugarmill Woods Apartments with ParkingSugarmill Woods Apartments with Pool
Sugarmill Woods Apartments with Washer-DryerSugarmill Woods Dog Friendly ApartmentsSugarmill Woods Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLPalm Harbor, FLOcala, FLTown 'n' Country, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLCarrollwood, FLHomosassa Springs, FLEustis, FLHomosassa, FLInverness, FLBeverly Hills, FLNew Port Richey East, FL
Mascotte, FLHernando Beach, FLWildwood, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLSeffner, FLGroveland, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FLGreenbriar, FLCheval, FLSilver Springs Shores, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaFlorida Southern College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical College