Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:43 AM

18 Apartments for rent in Sugarmill Woods, FL with garage

Sugarmill Woods apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
78 Cypress Blvd
78 Cypress Boulevard East, Sugarmill Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2195 sqft
Gorgeous 3/2/3 Pool Home in Sugarmill Woods!!! - This amazing pool home in sought after Sugarmill Woods is a place to live in decadence. Many details were seen to in this stunning home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
78 W Cypress Boulevard
78 Cypress Blvd W, Sugarmill Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2195 sqft
This amazing pool home in sought after Sugarmill Woods is a place to live in decadence. Many details were seen to in this stunning home.

1 of 30

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
18 Sanders Circle
18 Sanders Circle, Sugarmill Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2274 sqft
Large 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in Cypress Village of Sugarmill Woods. Open living space. Separate dining room. Eat in kitchen. Inside laundry room. 2 living areas make one into an office or den. Nice covered patio in back.
Results within 5 miles of Sugarmill Woods

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
5333 West Homosassa Trail
5333 W Homosassa Trl, Homosassa Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1468 sqft
This centrally located 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home is open, airy, bright and cheerful. The master bedroom is private with a large bathroom, walk in closet and a storage closet.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
4401 S CAPECOVE LOOP
4401 South Capecove Loop, Homosassa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1120 sqft
This Homosassa get a way is a slice of heaven - Available for rent on a monthly or weekly basis. The weekly rate is $1000.00 per week. Located on the beautiful Homosassa River. Watch the manatee and dolphin right at the front door.
Results within 10 miles of Sugarmill Woods

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
6189 W Pine Cir
6189 West Pine Circle, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2120 sqft
Fully furinished Includes Elect cap $125.00 water cap $50.00 and wifi

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1566 W Sweet Oaks Ct
1566 W Sweet Oaks Ct, Pine Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1353 sqft
Beautiful Citrus Hills Town House - Property Id: 233890 If interested please SEND TEXT OR CALL 352-270-5011 Having issues with emails The Townhouse comes furnished If needed no extra charge BRENTWOOD OF CITRUS HILLS 2 BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH, 1 CAR

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brookridge
1 Unit Available
14180 Holly Hammock Ln
14180 Holly Hammock Lane, Brookridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1881 sqft
Sweet 3br/2ba. Lots of room. For lease-purchase - *** LEASE-to-OWN by LTOREALESTATE.COM/ Minimum required before move-IN: $22,000.00 Term of lease and option - One Year with Abilities to Re-Negotiate for 2nd and 3rd Year.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9123 Alexandria Dr.
9123 Alexandria Drive, North Weeki Wachee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2517 sqft
Elegant Glen Lakes Pool Home - STUNNING Addison Preserve Grande 3/3/2 POOL HOME in prestigious Glen Lakes Gated Community. Over 2500 SQ FT this elegant home comes tastefully furnished. Beautiful tile and wood floors throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
1990 N. Rosehue Path
1990 N Rose Hue Path, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1780 sqft
Beautiful Fully Furnished Pool Home 2 Bedroom + Den 2 Bath 2 Car Garage located in Terra Vista of Citrus Hills. Built in 2016 with many upgrades, this warm and friendly home will make the perfect stay in a Wonderful Community!

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
1027 West Copper Mist Court
1027 West Copper Mist Court, Citrus Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1870 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage home located on a quiet cul de sac with a very private setting in Terra Vista. Very Open floor plan with lots of light Close to all the amenities with a social membership available.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1679 W Spring Meadow Loop
1679 Spring Meadow Loop, Pine Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1663 sqft
DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS FURNISHED RENTAL!! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!! $160.00 cap on electric & $75.00 cap on Water/Sewer!! Florida living at its BEST! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 1 car garage town home is located in Brentwood of Citrus Hills.

1 of 31

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
30 W Ipswich Ln
30 W Ipswich Ln, Citrus Hills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
This house has no mortgage on it. The price is firm. Luxurious Home in HAMPTON HILLS IN CITRUS HILLS Golf & Country Club Community-with 3 on-site Golf Courses. This Gorgeous Home features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Office or 4th BR.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3333 S Liverpool Pt
3333 South Liverpool Point, Inverness Highlands South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1155 sqft
3333 S Liverpool Pt Available 06/01/20 Gorgeous 2/2/1 Villa in Royal Oaks!!! - This amazing villa is tastefully furnished (negotiable) and spacious from the one-car garage through to the back screened lanai.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1853 W Caroline Path
1853 West Caroline Path, Pine Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1607 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW - This unfurnished 2 bedroom / 2 bath / 2 car garage Villa is located in Brentwood.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3141 N BARTON CREEK CIRCLE
3141 North Barton Creek Circle, Black Diamond, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1806 sqft
BLACK DIAMOND RANCH, Secured entry community that has breathtaking views nd quiet neighbors. This 3/2/2 Split, FURNISHED home is ready for immediate occupancy.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
6779 S Pinebranch Point
6779 South Pinebranch Point, Homosassa, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1163 sqft
*FULLY FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL* Available April 2020. Charming WATERFRONT home with a dock located less than 1/4 mile to the boat ramp. Home features 2 bedrooms ,1 bath and 1 car garage. Beautiful nautical theme through out home.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
11922 W Waterway Drive
11922 West Waterway Drive, Homosassa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1132 sqft
Updated waterfront home located in Riverhaven Village. This 1866 sf, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage, comes fully furnished. Sit on your screened porch and watch the manatee, kayaks, and boats travel down the Grand Canal.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Sugarmill Woods, FL

Sugarmill Woods apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

