Last updated April 18 2020 at 4:35 PM

5113 East 11th Street - 1

5113 East 11th Street · (850) 215-5872
Location

5113 East 11th Street, Springfield, FL 32404

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1077 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled townhouse close to TAFB. This 3 bedroom, 2 & 1/2 bathroom home features tile and luxury vinyl flooring throughout, marble counter tops, over sized 1 car garage, private fence backyard and many other upgrades. Must see this beauty!!!!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5113 East 11th Street - 1 have any available units?
5113 East 11th Street - 1 has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5113 East 11th Street - 1 have?
Some of 5113 East 11th Street - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5113 East 11th Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5113 East 11th Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5113 East 11th Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5113 East 11th Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 5113 East 11th Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 5113 East 11th Street - 1 does offer parking.
Does 5113 East 11th Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5113 East 11th Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5113 East 11th Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 5113 East 11th Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5113 East 11th Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 5113 East 11th Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5113 East 11th Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5113 East 11th Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5113 East 11th Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5113 East 11th Street - 1 has units with air conditioning.
