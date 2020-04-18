5113 East 11th Street - 1

Amenities
Beautifully remodeled townhouse close to TAFB. This 3 bedroom, 2 & 1/2 bathroom home features tile and luxury vinyl flooring throughout, marble counter tops, over sized 1 car garage, private fence backyard and many other upgrades. Must see this beauty!!!!
