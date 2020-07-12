Neighborhood Guide: Pompano Beach

Check out the top neighborhoods in Pompano Beach for renting an apartment: Highlands, Palm Aire, Kendall Green and more

Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:07 PM
  1. 1. Highlands
    Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
    21 Units Available
    Highlands
    Linden Pointe
    4411 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
    1 Bedroom
    $1,395
    793 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,635
    1149 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    Ask
    Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
    12 Units Available
    Highlands
    Bell Lighthouse Point
    4611 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
    1 Bedroom
    $1,445
    766 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,660
    994 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $2,270
    1285 sqft
  2. 2. Palm Aire
    Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
    24 Units Available
    Palm Aire
    St. Andrews at Palm Aire
    1000 SW 46th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL
    1 Bedroom
    $1,205
    765 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,360
    1026 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $2,280
    1289 sqft

    Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
    1 Unit Available
    Palm Aire
    3250 N Palm Aire Dr
    3250 North Palm Aire Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,400
    1150 sqft
  3. 3. Kendall Green
    Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
    $
    17 Units Available
    Kendall Green
    Luzano
    100 NW 33rd St, Pompano Beach, FL
    1 Bedroom
    $1,465
    770 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,895
    1237 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $2,725
    1518 sqft

    Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
    1 Unit Available
    Kendall Green
    3281 E Golf Blvd Apt 22
    3281 East Golf Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,200
    939 sqft
  4. 4. Beach
    Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
    31 Units Available
    Beach
    Broadstone Oceanside
    1333 South Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
    1 Bedroom
    $2,199
    788 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $2,712
    1131 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $3,572
    1633 sqft

    Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
    1 Unit Available
    Beach
    3301 SE 12th St
    3301 Southeast 12th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
    1 Bedroom
    $1,850
    700 sqft
  5. 5. Collier City
    Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
    9 Units Available
    Collier City
    Atlantico at Palm Aire
    3360 NW 1st Ct, Pompano Beach, FL
    1 Bedroom
    $1,480
    787 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,790
    1034 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $2,065
    1363 sqft

    Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
    1 Unit Available
    Collier City
    2761 NW 6th St
    2761 Northwest 6th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
    4 Bedrooms
    $2,200
