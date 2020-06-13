Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:18 PM

20 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Point Baker, FL

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6893 S TRAILRIDE LN
6893 Trailride S, Point Baker, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
3BR/1.5BA home with one car garage and fenced back yard. Large fenced yard to the side of the house can be used also. Tile and vinyl flooring throughout. Eat in kitchen with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and pantry.
Results within 1 mile of Point Baker

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6139 Syrcle Ave
6139 Syrcle Avenue, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1080 sqft
Beautiful 3/1.5 Home In Milton - Cute rental property in Milton! This is a 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home with a spacious yard.
Results within 5 miles of Point Baker

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6648 Grace St.
6648 East Grace Street, Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1185 sqft
Spacious Home for rent in Milton Heights. - This is a solid well maintained home located in Milton Heights. The property features a huge back yard with tons of space.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6510 College Dr
6510 College Drive, Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1175 sqft
3BR/1.5BA home with no carpet and fenced backyard - 3BR/1.5BA home with covered carport and fenced backyard. Freshly painted with wood laminate and tile flooring throughout.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5431 Munson Hwy
5431 Munson Highway, Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2412 sqft
5431 Munson Hwy Available 06/24/20 Walk To Carpenter's Park - Fishing, Boating, Swimming - View this home in 3-D: https://my.matterport.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6253 LONG ST
6253 Long St, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1577 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with almost 1,600 square feet of living space. Covered front and back porches, 2 car garage, and privacy fenced backyard.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
5733 CHARLENE DR
5733 Charlene Drive, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1248 sqft
Great location in Milton off of Hwy 90 near shopping, entertainment, less than 1 mile from Avalon Blvd, and more! Three bedroom two bath home with a 2 car garage. Stunning Wood laminate floors throughout the open concept living areas and bedrooms.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6059 ANDERSON LN
6059 Anderson Lane, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1368 sqft
Tucked in the heart of Milton, this 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home is located in established neighborhood just minutes from Berryhill Rd. Convenient to bases & I-10, this area is highly desired.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6167 RED TAIL DR
6167 Red Tail Drive, Milton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1886 sqft
Highly desired Hawks Nest Community in Milton off Glover Ln~ 4 bedroom 3 bath with over 1,850 square feet move in ready home.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5244 PEACOCK DR
5244 Peacock Drive, Santa Rosa County, FL
1 Bedroom
$695
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom 1 bath duplex in Milton ~ 500 sqft. ~ Water utility, and lawn care provided and included in rent. Tenant must provide proof of trash pickup. Unit is all electric, and tenant pays electric bill.

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
5246 PEACOCK DR
5246 Peacock Dr, Santa Rosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$675
700 sqft
Super Cute Duplex located in Milton ~ Off Hwy 90 and Spencer Field Rd~ Inside features 700 sq.ft. of living space. NO carpet in the entire home! Living room ~ Eat in Kitchen with fridge and stove! Water/sewer and lawn care is included in rent.
Results within 10 miles of Point Baker

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4696 KEYSER LN
4696 Keyser Lane, Pea Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1404 sqft
THIS IS THE ONE, GREAT FOR SMALL FAMILY. 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME WITH TILE THROUGHOUT HOME EXCEPT OFFICE/DEN AREA. SCREENED 15X10 PATIO. NO INDOOR SMOKERS. PETS OK WITH OWNERS APPROVAL. TENANT TO VERIFY SCHOOL DISTRICT.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8836 Longmont Way
8836 Longmont Way, East Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1611 sqft
8836 Longmont Way Available 07/01/20 Huge Lot - Gorgeous Home - This is a beautiful home that has been meticulously cared for. This home features a large lot, with an upgraded white privacy fence in the back yard.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
5093 Carley Ct
5093 Carley Court, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1631 sqft
5093 Carley Ct Available 07/03/20 Cute Home in Avalon Estates! - Welcome to this like-new home in Avalon Estates! As you enter the home, you will notice the formal dining room to your right, which then opens to the kitchen.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
5562 Peach Dr
5562 Peach Drive, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1735 sqft
Newer Home in the Woodlands Close to Everything! - Welcome to this adorable home in the Woodlands Neighborhood, so close to everything! As you enter the home, you will notice the wonderful hard flooring throughout the common areas, the high vaulted

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
4117 PACE LN
4117 Pace Lane, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1229 sqft
Top rated Pace School District~ Awesome 3 bedroom 2 bath home with over 1200 sq.ft. of living space! Close to Hwy 90, shopping and Whiting Field! Tiled floors in kitchen and bathroom.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
4148 Chickadee Street
4148 Chickadee Street, Bagdad, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
2826 sqft
AVAILABLE...July 1, 2020. This new build is a hidden gem tucked away in a quiet new neighborhood minutes from I-10. This 5bed/ 3 Bath boasts a loft as well as a formal dining space.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
5605 PEACH DR
5605 Peach Drive, Santa Rosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1729 sqft
New Construction home located in the lovely Pace Community of Woodlands ~ Just minutes from I-10, shopping, restaurants and more! Outstanding upgrades throughout that you MUST see for yourself including French doors that lead to the backyard! As you

1 of 28

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5764 Guinevere Lane
5764 Guinevere Ln, Avalon, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1791 sqft
BRAND NEW HOUSE - Near Avalon Middle and Bennett Russell Elementary - AVAILABLE NOW! Take advantage of this 4 bedrooms/ 2 bathrooms/ 2 car garage in Cambria Subdivision.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5961 Fairlands Rd
5961 Fairlands Road, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1555 sqft
Like New Home In Great Location - Come check out this nearly brand new home ready for Move-In. Featuring a great open floorplan, with 3 spacious bedrooms, wood flooring throughout the house, and granite counters in the open kitchen.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
4574 Belvedere Circle
4574 Belvedere Circle, Pace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2450 sqft
Pace, Dixon, 4/2, Covered patio, Sprinklers - GREAT LOCATION!! A Fabulous 4 bedroom/ 2 bath within walking distance to Dixon Primary, Pace High School, and the public library.

1 of 17

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
4639 SANTA ROSA DR
4639 Santa Rosa Drive, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1578 sqft
Check out this charming brick home located in Pace~ Close to HWY 90, restaurants and shopping! Hardwood and laminate flooring throughout ~ Kitchen is a nice size with lots of cabinets and includes a fridge, stove, and dishwasher~ Formal dining and
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Point Baker, FL

Finding an apartment in Point Baker that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

