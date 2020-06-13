Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:31 PM

81 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Panama City, FL

Finding an apartment in Panama City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your...
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Spring Valley Club
2121 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,092
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1200 sqft
Luxurious community features pool, hot tub and sundeck. Homes include washer and dryer connections, patio or balcony, and large closets. Great location close to Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Ava Kay Townhomes
265-A Nelle St, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1294 sqft
Welcome to Ava Kay Townhomes, a welcoming residential community in a prime location that allows you to get away from it all without giving up the conveniences of city life.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Gate
1500 Spring Gate Dr, Panama City, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$800
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spring Gate Apartments provides one of the most affordable and convenient apartment complexes in Panama City, Fl. Our spaciously designed studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments give you the quality and comfort you deserve.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bay VIew
1 Unit Available
3806 W 17th St. #A
3806 West 17th Street, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
- 3/2 White Aluminum siding Refrigerator, stove. W/D hookup, exterior storage closet Hardwood, vinyl and tile flooring. Owner supplied yard work.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Venetian VIllas
1 Unit Available
567 Palermo Road
567 Palermo Road, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1349 sqft
3 BR|2.5 BA Town Home near Lynn Haven! - For rent! Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home in Venetian Villas! New vinyl plank flooring, lighting, fresh paint and new carpet upstairs; This town home is fresh and ready for immediate occupancy.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bunkers Cove
1 Unit Available
205 N. MacArthur Avenue
205 North Mac Arthur Avenue, Panama City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1964 sqft
For rent - 4 BR, 2 BA Cove Home! Remodeled! - For rent! Beautifully updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath Cove home. Centrally located to TAFB, local restaurants, and shopping.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2505 W 10th Street
2505 West 10th Street, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
St. Andrew's: 2 bedroom, 1 bath, ground floor unit extensively renovated with new kitchen, luxury vinyl plank flooring, new ceiling fans and fixtures. Washer /dryer hook up in the laundry roomWe love pets but unfortunately NO PETS ALLOWED.

1 of 3

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Shady Haven
1 Unit Available
1221 Palo Alto Ave
1221 Palo Alto Avenue, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
816 sqft
-- - Very nice 2 bedroom 1 bath located in the much desired Shady Haven community. Close to the nicest schools, shopping, dining and centrally located to bases and the beach.

1 of 16

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
1902 Clay ave
1902 Clay Avenue, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1250 sqft
-- - This 3 bedroom 1 bath is centnrally located home in St. Andrews. Minutes to the beach and very close to GCSC. Home features; privacy fenced backyard, fireplace, workshop, and sprinkler system. Partially furnished.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Bunkers Cove
1 Unit Available
240 Harmon Avenue, 211
240 Harmon Avenue, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come back to the Cove and enjoy the simple elegance of waterfront living...Beautiful, fully restored waterfront apartment community with spectacular views of Masselina Bayou in the Cove.

1 of 21

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Woodridge
1 Unit Available
4012 Woodridge Rd
4012 Woodridge Road, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1370 sqft
For rent! 3 BR|2 BA Home in Lynn Haven ~ 1 Car Garage - For Rent! Immaculate 3 BR, 2 BA home with one car garage in Lynn Haven. The home was just updated with new flooring, fresh paint and updated bathrooms and kitchen.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Lakeside
1 Unit Available
1606 Lake Ave
1606 Lake Avenue, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1160 sqft
1606 Lake Ave - 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath house near downtown St Andrews. Family room and living room, small dining area. Covered front porch, open back deck overlooks large fenced back yard, yard building. Fireplace is in-operable.
Results within 1 mile of Panama City

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hammocks
1 Unit Available
3620 Bay Tree Road
3620 Bay Tree Road, Lynn Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2357 sqft
- *1/2 off deposit for active military* This home offers a Gourmet kitchen with Corian counters, cherry cabinets, stainless appliances. The great room has built in serving bar and French doors leading to a screened in porch.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7145 Riverbrooke Street
7145 Riverbrooke Drive, Bay County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1774 sqft
- This home offers 4 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, located in the Sweetwater Subdivision. Open kitchen with an island, large pantry. Master bedroom has double sink vanities, garden tub, stand alone shower, and a large walk in closet.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2603 Ashlee Way
2603 Ashlee Way, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1612 sqft
2603 Ashlee Way Available 06/15/20 For rent! Unfurnished 3 BR|2 BA Lynn Haven Home w/ Garage! - For rent! 3 bedroom, 2 bath home situated in the heart of Lynn Haven near schools, local restaurants and grocery.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6813 Noel Rd
6813 Noel Road, Bay County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3120 sqft
6813 Noel Rd Available 06/26/20 6813 Noel Rd - Large 5 bedroom/2.5 bath home in Bayou George, just off Hwy 2301. Large kitchen. Wood burning fireplace. On well and septic- No water bill. Pets ok, restrictions apply. Pet deposit required.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cedar's Crossing
1 Unit Available
2927 Patricia Ann Ln
2927 Patricia Ann Lane, Cedar Grove, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2027 sqft
- 4/2 Single Family Home in Cedars Crossing. Centrally located to TAFB and NSA. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bylsma Manor Estates
1 Unit Available
4207 Florence Tolsma Way
4207 Florence Tolsma Way, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2433 sqft
4207 Florence Tolsma Way - Beautiful brick home located in Bylsma Manor Estates in North Panama City just past the 23rd St / Hwy 231 corridor.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bylsma Manor Estates
1 Unit Available
4706 Bylsma Cir
4706 Bylsma Circle, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1528 sqft
4706 Bylsma Cir - Very nice 3 bedroom/2 bath home in Bylsma Manor Estates. Built in 2018. Kitchen has stainless appliances, lots of cabinet space, island, & solid surface counters. Master bedroom has tray ceiling, recessed lights, ceiling fan.

1 of 78

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Amigo Estates
1 Unit Available
3502 Brooke Ln.
3502 Brooke Lane, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1436 sqft
- Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 Bath home with 2 car garage and detached building that's great for storage. Tile throughout the house and a screened patio in back. Nature lovers paradise, large lot with flower garden .

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5711 Merritt Brown Rd
5711 Merritt Brown Road, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1757 sqft
5711 Merritt Brown Rd Available 07/04/20 For Rent! 3 BR|2 BA Unfurnished Home in Cherokee Heights! - For rent! Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in highly sought-after Cherokee Heights neighborhood.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Riverside
1 Unit Available
4021 Oak Forest Drive
4021 Oak Forest Drive, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1661 sqft
Truly the best neighborhood in Panama City. There's always something to do in Riverside Park. This home was custom built by the owner.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2710 E 17th Street
2710 East 17th Street, Cedar Grove, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED, CENTRALLY LOCATED Very short commute to Navy Base & Tyndall AFB, New Windows, New interior/Exterior Doors and Windows, New Paint, New lighting Fixtures, New beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout! New Cabinets, New Granite

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
652 Helen Avenue
652 Helen Ave, Springfield, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1608 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home close to Tyndall AFB, great Schools and shopping. This home offers tile & carpet floors, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, upgraded lighting, spacious living space, for that growing family.
City Guide for Panama City, FL

Situated on beautiful St. Andrews Bay along the Emerald Coast in the northwest Florida Panhandle, Panama City is not only a perpetually booming tourist town, but also a great place to call home. A popular living locale for singles, families, snowbirds, retirees, and military personnel alike, Panama City lays claim to a wide range of attractive, affordable apartments for rent. A quick look through this apartment guide and you’ll be just two shakes of an alligator’s tail from living the good li...

You might be pleasantly surprised to find out that inexpensive apartments in Panama City are a dime a dozen. Basic one and two bedroom rentals often go for less than $500, and even spacious (1,000-plus square foot) luxury units are generally available in the $750 - $850 range. Looking for a room with a view? We’ve got you covered! Do you need a pet-friendly apartment for rent in Panama? Check. Short-term lease options and seasonal rentals are available as well, and waiting lists rarely pop up, so you shouldn’t have a problem scoring your dream apartment in Panama no matter what your leasing needs are.

Amenities, fortunately, tend to settle on the “dynamite” side of things in Panama City apartment complexes, and frequently include scenic views, a swimming pool, laundry facilities, clubhouse, gym, and free Wi-Fi. Just bring along proof of income, a list of previous residences, and a blank check to buck up for the modest ($200 - $400) security deposit you’ll probably have to pay, and you’ll be soaking up some rays in Panama City in no time!

Of course, there’s a lot more to life on the Panhandle than super sweet renting opportunities. Panama City boasts an average of 320 sunny days a year (we’re getting jealous just thinking about it!), meaning it’s almost always a picture perfect day to make the short trek to the adjacent Panama City Beach. Other popular outdoors attractions include a sprawling, scenic state park, a plethora of renowned golf courses, and seemingly countless miles of nature, hiking, and biking trails. Factor in a variety of galleries, museums, historic landmarks, and excellent eateries, and it’s safe to say you won’t regret making the move to Panama City!

So what are you waiting for? Start scouring through the listings, best of luck, and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Panama City, FL

