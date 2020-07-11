/
pet friendly apartments
18 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Milton, FL
5939 Ashton Woods
5939 Ashton Woods Circle, Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1880 sqft
5939 Ashton Woods Available 08/10/20 Beautiful Home in Milton - Conveniently located in the Ashton Woods subdivision on the corner of Hamilton Bridge Rd and Glover, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home provides plenty to get excited about.
6165 BROAD WING CT
6165 Broad Wing Court, Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1604 sqft
Beautiful brick home close to shopping, dining, great schools, military base and much more. 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a fireplace and fenced backyard. Pets on approval with a $250 fee per pet. Available for September 1st.
Results within 1 mile of Milton
5854 Chi Chi Circle
5854 Chi Chi Cir, Santa Rosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2550 sqft
New Flooring and Fresh Paint! Beautiful 4/3 with over 2,500 sq ft in the Tanglewood Oaks golf course subdivision in Milton.
Results within 5 miles of Milton
Berry Place
4502 FISKE ST
4502 Fiske Street, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1973 sqft
Contemporary 3 bedroom 2 bathroom all brick home built in 2013!! This gorgeous home is located in Ashley Place Subdivision in Pace, close to I-10 and more! Featuring over 1900 sqft of living space and spacious 2 car garage.
6843 ROUNDUP LN
6843 Roundup Lane, Point Baker, FL
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
Nice brick duplex in Milton. Home built in 2005 with 1,000 sq.ft of living space. Less than 5 minute drive to Whiting Field! Home features kitchen appliances, updated kitchen cabinets, and formal dining area off living room.
4148 Chickadee Street
4148 Chickadee Street, Bagdad, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
2826 sqft
AVAILABLE...NOW! This new build is a hidden gem tucked away in a quiet new neighborhood minutes from I-10. This 5bed/ 2.5 Bath boasts a loft as well as a formal dining space.
4696 KEYSER LN
4696 Keyser Lane, Pea Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1404 sqft
THIS IS THE ONE, GREAT FOR SMALL FAMILY. 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME WITH TILE THROUGHOUT HOME EXCEPT OFFICE/DEN AREA. SCREENED 15X10 PATIO. NO INDOOR SMOKERS. PETS OK WITH OWNERS APPROVAL. TENANT TO VERIFY SCHOOL DISTRICT.
5246 PEACOCK DR
5246 Peacock Dr, Santa Rosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$675
700 sqft
Super Cute Duplex located in Milton ~ Off Hwy 90 and Spencer Field Rd~ Inside features 700 sq.ft. of living space. NO carpet in the entire home! Living room ~ Eat in Kitchen with fridge and stove! Water/sewer and lawn care is included in rent.
5961 Fairlands Rd
5961 Fairlands Road, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1555 sqft
Like New Home In Great Location - Come check out this nearly brand new home ready for Move-In. Featuring a great open floorplan, with 3 spacious bedrooms, wood flooring throughout the house, and granite counters in the open kitchen.
4639 SANTA ROSA DR
4639 Santa Rosa Drive, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1578 sqft
Check out this charming brick home located in Pace~ Close to HWY 90, restaurants and shopping! Hardwood and laminate flooring throughout ~ Kitchen is a nice size with lots of cabinets and includes a fridge, stove, and dishwasher~ Formal dining and
Berry Place
5682 Crestwood Dr
5682 Crestwood Drive, Santa Rosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
5682 Crestwood Dr Available 08/15/20 Duplex located off Avalon Blvd - easy access to interstate! - Convenient to I-10 & Whiting. Living room with ceiling fan. Fully equipped kitchen. Inside laundry with washer & dryer hook-ups.
Results within 10 miles of Milton
5719 Guinevere Ln
5719 Guinevere Ln, Avalon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1585 sqft
In Milton, 3/2, 1585 sq.ft. - BRAND NEW HOME! A 3 bedrooms/ 2 bathrooms/ 2 car garage. The kitchen features granite counter tops, center island, large walk in pantry and plenty of storage in the shaker white cabinets.
Berry Place
5533 Mill Race Circle
5533 Mill Race Circle, Pace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,175
2540 sqft
Like New Home in Desired Pace Mill Creek - Check out this wonderful craftsman styled home in Pace Mill Creek! As you approach the front door, you will notice the large porch suited for space to relax and enjoy the surroundings.
3662 MACKEY COVE DR
3662 Mackey Cove Drive, Ferry Pass, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2818 sqft
Three-story Waterview home in Northeast Pensacola off fabulous Scenic Hwy (great 1/2 way point between both bases!) Open floor plan with kitchen overlooking tiled living room with fireplace.
5764 Guinevere Lane
5764 Guinevere Ln, Avalon, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1791 sqft
BRAND NEW HOUSE - Near Avalon Middle and Bennett Russell Elementary - AVAILABLE NOW! Take advantage of this 4 bedrooms/ 2 bathrooms/ 2 car garage in Cambria Subdivision.
Berry Place
4574 Belvedere Circle
4574 Belvedere Circle, Pace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2450 sqft
Pace, Dixon, 4/2, Covered patio, Sprinklers - GREAT LOCATION!! A Fabulous 4 bedroom/ 2 bath within walking distance to Dixon Primary, Pace High School, and the public library.
Berry Place
5987 Dunridge Dr
5987 Dunridge Drive, Wallace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1657 sqft
5987 Dunridge Dr Available 07/29/20 Gorgeous home in gated Stonechase subdivision. - Tile entry. Great room with hardwood floors, cathedral ceiling, plant ledges & ceiling fan. Kitchen/dining combination with tile floor.
Scenic Hills
4810 E CREIGHTON RD
4810 Creighton Road, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
2103 sqft
Ranch-Style 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in desirable northeast Pensacola located off Creighton Rd. House has separate entrance off Christy Dr.
