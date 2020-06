Amenities

- 3/2 Brick home in Gulf Coast Village located in Lynn Haven. New carpet and paint, with wood floors and tile throughout . Home is very nice with many recent upgrades. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important. School assignments are subject to change, please check with Bay County for most accurate information. Deposit is the same as the rent. No Pets Please.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3861872)