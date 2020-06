Amenities

patio / balcony pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

- WATERFRONT AT MARINA BAY CONDO 3 BEDROOM/3 BATHS - Panoramic views of North Bay abound from this 4th floor unit! Almost every room has floor-to-ceiling views of the Bay, from the master bedroom, living room, dining area, kitchen, and additional bedroom with its own private balcony. Balconies are overlooking the marina and pool. PETS NOT ALLOWED



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5737909)