3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:39 AM
88 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lower Grand Lagoon, FL
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Holiday Beach
1 Unit Available
6320 Beach Drive
6320 Beach Drive, Lower Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1905 sqft
Construction completed in 2019.
Results within 1 mile of Lower Grand Lagoon
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
15 Units Available
The Place at Grand Lagoon
7120 Patronis Dr, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1200 sqft
Apartment complex offers an array of one, two and three bedrooms. Features include renovated kitchens, private entrances, carpeting, hardwood floors, high ceilings, brushed nickel fixtures, on-site maintenance, accent walls and more.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9005 Banyan Beach Dr
9005 Banyan Beach Drive, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Beautiful town home,. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath close to Beach and Navel Base - Beautiful town home, only a year old,located close to beaches! Kitchen has white cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pines
1 Unit Available
2415 Astrid Lane
2415 Astrid Ln, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1365 sqft
- Gated Community ! Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome located near the worlds most beautiful beaches . 1 car garage with deck and fenced back yard. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2106 Avensong Ln. O302
2106 Avensong Lane, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
- (RLNE5787958)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9018 Banyan Beach Dr.
9018 Banyan Beach Drive, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
-- - 3/2.5 townhouse just off N Lagoon Dr in Panama City Beach. Furnishings are negotiable. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.
Results within 5 miles of Lower Grand Lagoon
Last updated June 13 at 01:17am
12 Units Available
Cabana West
302 Cabana Blvd, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,454
1408 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. Enjoy the on-site media room, conference center and courtyard. Relax on the sands of nearby Bahama Beach. Have easy access to Panama City Beach Parkway.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
The Pines
15 Units Available
Edgewater Crossings
204 Potters Bluff Drive, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1322 sqft
New construction community with lots of storage, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. On-site pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and business center. Dogs and cats welcomed. Garage and trash valet provided. Near shopping and restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
10X Living at Panama City Beach
7150 Highway 98, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
1150 sqft
The alluring charm of Florida living can be yours at 10X Living at Panama City Beach.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
10X Living at Breakfast Point
9700 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1260 sqft
A comfortable and laid-back place to call home, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Amenities include washers and dryers, open layouts, walk-in closets, garden-style soaking tubs and more.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Glades
1 Unit Available
270 S. Glades Trail
270 Glades Trail, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1668 sqft
270 S.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bid-a-wee Beach
1 Unit Available
14109 Millcole Ave
14109 Millcole Avenue, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2000 sqft
14109 Millcole Ave Available 07/01/20 Beautiful, fully furnished,1 block to Bid a Wee Dedicated Beach - Available July 1st Beautiful, fully furnished, three bedroom two bath home and only 1 block to Bid a Wee Dedicated Beach with private access.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Palm Cove
1 Unit Available
101 Seagrass Way
101 Seagrass Way, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1197 sqft
101 Seagrass Way Available 08/15/20 For rent! 3 BR|2 BA FURNISHED Home in Palm Cove! - For rent! Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bath fully furnished home in Palm Cove! Centrally located in the heart of Panama City Beach, Palm Cove amenities include a gated
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Palm Cove
1 Unit Available
130 Seagrass Way
130 Seagrass Way, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1432 sqft
Open and spacious 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath duplex - This spacious 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath duplex features tile and plank flooring throughout. Check out the photos on this one! Expected to rent quickly! (RLNE5595260)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bay VIew
1 Unit Available
3806 W 17th St. #A
3806 West 17th Street, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
- 3/2 White Aluminum siding Refrigerator, stove. W/D hookup, exterior storage closet Hardwood, vinyl and tile flooring. Owner supplied yard work.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2412 St Andrews Blvd #21
2412 Saint Andrews Boulevard, Pretty Bayou, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2233 sqft
2412 St Andrews Blvd - Upscale gated townhouse community close to beaches, 23rd St. and St Andrews. This three bedroom townhome has a beautiful arched foyer entry with tiled floors and 9' ceilings.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
520 N Richard Jackson Blvd Unit 3313
520 Richard Jackson Boulevard, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1448 sqft
This furnished 3 bedroom 3 bathroom condo is tucked away in Edgewater Beach & Golf Resort, Panama City Beach, Florida. All utilities included except electric.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Emerald Coast Club
1 Unit Available
219 Coquina Shell Way
219 Coquina Shell Way, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1308 sqft
Available 7-13-203BD/2BA Home w/1 car Garage in the Palm Cove neighborhood. Gated off of Hutchinson Blvd in Panama City Beach Rent includes: Trash, 2 pools, playground, lawn care and a security guard at night.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Palm Cove
1 Unit Available
188 White Cap Way
188 White Cap Way, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1432 sqft
2 story duplex in gated community with cathedral ceilings, crown molding, ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. Breakfast bar, large utility room and screened porch. Master bedroom on 1st floor, other 2 bedrooms upstairs. Community pool.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Oakland Terrace
1 Unit Available
1212 Fairy Avenue
1212 Fairy Avenue, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military*This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 1 1/2 Bath. Large family room that opens up into a screened patio. Carport, and a large fenced in backyard.*No Pets*
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Waterfall
1 Unit Available
104 Enchantment Falls Lane
104 Enchantment Falls Lane, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2093 sqft
This lovely 3BR/2.5BA townhome is located in the new home community of Waterfall in Panama City Beach.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Hidden Pines
1 Unit Available
408 Hidden Island Drive - 2
408 Hidden Island Drive, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1809 sqft
408 Hidden Island Dr., Panama City Beach, FL 32408 Monthly Rental Rate: $2,400.00 3 Bed - 2 Bath Size: 1,809 sq ft. Available: July 15, 2020 Year built: 2004 Description 12+ month lease terms/Availabl July 15th.
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
1902 Clay ave
1902 Clay Avenue, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1250 sqft
-- - This 3 bedroom 1 bath is centnrally located home in St. Andrews. Minutes to the beach and very close to GCSC. Home features; privacy fenced backyard, fireplace, workshop, and sprinkler system. Partially furnished.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
904 Lighthouse Lagoon Court
904 Lighthouse Lagoon Court, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
904 Lighthouse Lagoon Ct, Panama City Beach, FL 32407 Click here for an aerial view: https://vimeo.com/396489034 Monthly Rental Rate: $2,395.00 4 Bed - 2.5 Bath Size: 1,893 sq ft.