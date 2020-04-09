All apartments in Lower Grand Lagoon
Find more places like 5500 Beach Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lower Grand Lagoon, FL
/
5500 Beach Dr
Last updated April 9 2020 at 3:39 PM

5500 Beach Dr

5500 Beach Drive · (850) 233-7926
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lower Grand Lagoon
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5500 Beach Drive, Lower Grand Lagoon, FL 32408
Biltmore Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5500 Beach Dr - #6 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
2 BR, 1 BA Town Home Near Beaches! Community Pool - For rent. 2 Bedroom, 1 bath town home located within a short walk to the beach in a quaint New Mexico-style community, Embarcadero. This unit has ceramic tile floors throughout and a newly updated kitchen. It has an open concept with the kitchen, dining and living room areas. There is a washer/dryer hookup inside. The nicely manicured community features beautiful landscape, a pool, and grill area. Rent includes basic cable, water/sewer, and garbage. Washer/dryer hookup. No pets. Call us today for your showing!

(RLNE1927911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5500 Beach Dr have any available units?
5500 Beach Dr has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5500 Beach Dr have?
Some of 5500 Beach Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5500 Beach Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5500 Beach Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5500 Beach Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5500 Beach Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lower Grand Lagoon.
Does 5500 Beach Dr offer parking?
No, 5500 Beach Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5500 Beach Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5500 Beach Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5500 Beach Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5500 Beach Dr has a pool.
Does 5500 Beach Dr have accessible units?
No, 5500 Beach Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5500 Beach Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5500 Beach Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5500 Beach Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5500 Beach Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5500 Beach Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lower Grand Lagoon 2 BedroomsLower Grand Lagoon Apartments with Parking
Lower Grand Lagoon Apartments with PoolLower Grand Lagoon Dog Friendly Apartments
Lower Grand Lagoon Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Panama City, FLPanama City Beach, FLDestin, FLCallaway, FLUpper Grand Lagoon, FL
Miramar Beach, FLLaguna Beach, FLParker, FLMarianna, FL
Springfield, FLNiceville, FLCedar Grove, FLLynn Haven, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Gulf Coast State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity