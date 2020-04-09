5500 Beach Dr

Amenities

2 BR, 1 BA Town Home Near Beaches! Community Pool - For rent. 2 Bedroom, 1 bath town home located within a short walk to the beach in a quaint New Mexico-style community, Embarcadero. This unit has ceramic tile floors throughout and a newly updated kitchen. It has an open concept with the kitchen, dining and living room areas. There is a washer/dryer hookup inside. The nicely manicured community features beautiful landscape, a pool, and grill area. Rent includes basic cable, water/sewer, and garbage. Washer/dryer hookup. No pets. Call us today for your showing!



(RLNE1927911)