Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:46 AM

19 Apartments for rent in Dunnellon, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dunnellon apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
19434 St. George Drive
19434 Saint George Drive, Dunnellon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1071 sqft
DUNNNELLON OAKS - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH 1 CAR GARAGE - CONVENIENTLY LOCATED-IN DUNNELLON HILLS CLOSE TO THE BALL FIELD. SCREENED IN PATIO, & SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN. WALK IN CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM WITH CLOSET ORGANIZER.
Results within 5 miles of Dunnellon

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1919 W Freeman Pl
1919 West Freeman Place, Citrus Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
888 sqft
2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME IN CITRUS SPRINGS - WELL MAINTAINED 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME WITH A LIVING ROOM, DINING AREA AND EAT IN KITCHEN & LAUNDRY AREA. CARPORT WAS TURNED INTO A 1 CAR GARAGE WITH ADDITIONAL STORAGE..FENCED IN BACKYARD & UTILITY SHED.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2507 W Oakland Lane
2507 West Oakland Lane, Citrus Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1416 sqft
4 Beds 2 Bath Garage. Good size lot. Quite street. Lots of tile. Split plan.
Results within 10 miles of Dunnellon

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13646 SW 115TH
13646 Southwest 115th Circle, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1465 sqft
Beautifully Furnished Golfside Villa in Desirable Spruce Creek - 2 bedroom, 2 Bath, 1 car garage Villa directly on the Golf Course in Spruce Creek Preserves. The Villa is turnkey and is fully furnished.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
810 E Gilchrist Court
810 East Gilchrist Court, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1320 sqft
Charming Greenbriar 2 townhouse with 2 bedroom 2 bath unit that comes with a car port. Beautiful tile on the first floor, newer carpet in the large master suite and guest bedroom. The kitchen has recently been remodeled with stainless appliances.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
213 S Barbour Street
213 South Barbour Street, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
908 sqft
Nice clean house on quite street. Garage. Screen Porch. I will have more photos next week.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5 S Jackson St
5 South Jackson Street, Beverly Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1040 sqft
Adorable 3/1/1 in Beverly Hills!!! - This lovely home is almost ready to go!! Open living, w/d hook-ups, one-car garage. Pets welcome at owner's discretion. Will not last! Call 352-637-3800 to schedule a viewing. (RLNE5828672)

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
1027 West Copper Mist Court
1027 West Copper Mist Court, Citrus Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1870 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage home located on a quiet cul de sac with a very private setting in Terra Vista. Very Open floor plan with lots of light Close to all the amenities with a social membership available.

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
195 East Hartford Street #7 Unit 2B - 1
195 E Hartford St, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome with a carport. All you need are your clothes and toothbrush.

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
1990 N. Rosehue Path
1990 N Rose Hue Path, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1780 sqft
Beautiful Fully Furnished Pool Home 2 Bedroom + Den 2 Bath 2 Car Garage located in Terra Vista of Citrus Hills. Built in 2016 with many upgrades, this warm and friendly home will make the perfect stay in a Wonderful Community!

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
8850 SW 97TH STREET
8850 Southwest 97th Street, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1541 sqft
Sought after Bostonian villa in On Top of the World fully furnished. Pack your clothes and move in. You won't be cramped in this villa with large closets, huge kitchen, lanai under separate AC and back patio to grill on.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
30 W Ipswich Ln
30 W Ipswich Ln, Citrus Hills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
This house has no mortgage on it. The price is firm. Luxurious Home in HAMPTON HILLS IN CITRUS HILLS Golf & Country Club Community-with 3 on-site Golf Courses. This Gorgeous Home features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Office or 4th BR.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3141 N BARTON CREEK CIRCLE
3141 North Barton Creek Circle, Black Diamond, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1806 sqft
BLACK DIAMOND RANCH, Secured entry community that has breathtaking views nd quiet neighbors. This 3/2/2 Split, FURNISHED home is ready for immediate occupancy.

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
250 W Goldentuft Court
250 West Golden Tuft Court, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1163 sqft
Really nice large 2 bedroom / 2 bath pool home. Home features nice screened patio on front of home. 1 car garage with pull down screen and power door opener. Living room and a Florida room.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
76 S Filmore St
76 S Fillmore St, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1671 sqft
Great 2/1.5/1 Find for Beverly Hills - What a great find! This house has been updated throughout with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a 1 car garage. New kitchen with wood cabinets, stainless appliances, large updated bathroom and tiled throughout.

Last updated March 20 at 05:30am
1 Unit Available
256 W Valerian Place
256 West Valerian Place, Beverly Hills, FL
Studio
$925
A Great Place to Call Home** 2 Bedroom 1.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
4286 N Mae West Way
4286 North Mae West Way, Beverly Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1516 sqft
Nice clean 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage screen porch.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2280 N. Wauchula Pt.
2280 North Wauchula Point, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1916 sqft
2280 N. Wauchula Pt.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
24 S Adams St
24 South Adams Street, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
950 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful, Convenience and Affordable!! - Property Id: 79765 Beautiful house for rent 2 bedrooms 1 bath with a bonus sun room and a car port. Nice size of laundry room & storage shelves, all new tile floor, Central AC.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Dunnellon, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dunnellon apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

