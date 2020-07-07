All apartments in Collier County
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

910 Vanderbilt Beach RD

910 Vanderbilt Beach Road · (239) 298-3108
Location

910 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Collier County, FL 34108

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 123W · Avail. now

$5,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1546 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
range
RECENTLY REFRESHED...MOVE- IN READY IN THE HEART OF NAPLES!!! CONVENIENTLY LOCATED, WALKING DISTANCE TO MERCATO, WHOLE FOODS, BLU MARTINI, PUBLIX, MINUTES FROM THE BEACH...THIS ONE WONT LAST AT ALL, NEW APPLIANCES AND FLOORING A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 Vanderbilt Beach RD have any available units?
910 Vanderbilt Beach RD has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 910 Vanderbilt Beach RD have?
Some of 910 Vanderbilt Beach RD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 Vanderbilt Beach RD currently offering any rent specials?
910 Vanderbilt Beach RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 Vanderbilt Beach RD pet-friendly?
No, 910 Vanderbilt Beach RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 910 Vanderbilt Beach RD offer parking?
No, 910 Vanderbilt Beach RD does not offer parking.
Does 910 Vanderbilt Beach RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 910 Vanderbilt Beach RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 Vanderbilt Beach RD have a pool?
No, 910 Vanderbilt Beach RD does not have a pool.
Does 910 Vanderbilt Beach RD have accessible units?
No, 910 Vanderbilt Beach RD does not have accessible units.
Does 910 Vanderbilt Beach RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 910 Vanderbilt Beach RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 910 Vanderbilt Beach RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 910 Vanderbilt Beach RD does not have units with air conditioning.
