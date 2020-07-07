910 Vanderbilt Beach RD

RECENTLY REFRESHED...MOVE- IN READY IN THE HEART OF NAPLES!!! CONVENIENTLY LOCATED, WALKING DISTANCE TO MERCATO, WHOLE FOODS, BLU MARTINI, PUBLIX, MINUTES FROM THE BEACH...THIS ONE WONT LAST AT ALL, NEW APPLIANCES AND FLOORING A MUST SEE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
