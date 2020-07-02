5601 Cove CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry pool internet access

DESIRABLE Location, TURNKEY Furnished 3/2.5 Townhouse. Cable TV, Internet, Water and Electric is Only Included for Season Leases. Built Solid by Divosta Homes. MOST Desirable Location in The Cove (QUIET). Lots of Cabinet space in Kitchen with upgraded Corian counters. Plenty of Custom Closet space (Walk in Closets in Master & Bedroom 2). Large Extended Screened Lanai Overlooking Lake. Great room and Bedrooms have Upgraded BAMBOO Hardwood Flooring. Stairs, Upstairs hall & closets have Berber Carpet. 1/2 bath & Laundry room on 1st floor. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths on 2nd floor. Central Vacuum system. Community Heated Pool. HOA Exterior Pest Control. Located in N Naples (Vanderbilt Bch Rd). Very Close to Mercato for Nightlife, Restaurants, Shopping & Beaches. Over 20 Golf Courses close by. Fish for Largemouth Bass Lakeside right outside the Screened Lanai. CUSTOM PAINTED (Ceilings to Floor). 4 MONTH MINIMUM (Per HOA Docs) -.- Annual $2000/Month -.- Off Season $2500/M -.- Season $3200/M -.- Dogs OK W/Approval (NO CATS) -.- RENTS FAST EVERY YEAR -.-