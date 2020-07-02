All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 5601 Cove CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
5601 Cove CIR
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:27 AM

5601 Cove CIR

5601 Cove Circle · (239) 253-6560
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5601 Cove Circle, Collier County, FL 34119
Island Walk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1611 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
DESIRABLE Location, TURNKEY Furnished 3/2.5 Townhouse. Cable TV, Internet, Water and Electric is Only Included for Season Leases. Built Solid by Divosta Homes. MOST Desirable Location in The Cove (QUIET). Lots of Cabinet space in Kitchen with upgraded Corian counters. Plenty of Custom Closet space (Walk in Closets in Master & Bedroom 2). Large Extended Screened Lanai Overlooking Lake. Great room and Bedrooms have Upgraded BAMBOO Hardwood Flooring. Stairs, Upstairs hall & closets have Berber Carpet. 1/2 bath & Laundry room on 1st floor. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths on 2nd floor. Central Vacuum system. Community Heated Pool. HOA Exterior Pest Control. Located in N Naples (Vanderbilt Bch Rd). Very Close to Mercato for Nightlife, Restaurants, Shopping & Beaches. Over 20 Golf Courses close by. Fish for Largemouth Bass Lakeside right outside the Screened Lanai. CUSTOM PAINTED (Ceilings to Floor). 4 MONTH MINIMUM (Per HOA Docs) -.- Annual $2000/Month -.- Off Season $2500/M -.- Season $3200/M -.- Dogs OK W/Approval (NO CATS) -.- RENTS FAST EVERY YEAR -.-

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5601 Cove CIR have any available units?
5601 Cove CIR has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5601 Cove CIR have?
Some of 5601 Cove CIR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5601 Cove CIR currently offering any rent specials?
5601 Cove CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5601 Cove CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 5601 Cove CIR is pet friendly.
Does 5601 Cove CIR offer parking?
No, 5601 Cove CIR does not offer parking.
Does 5601 Cove CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5601 Cove CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5601 Cove CIR have a pool?
Yes, 5601 Cove CIR has a pool.
Does 5601 Cove CIR have accessible units?
No, 5601 Cove CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 5601 Cove CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5601 Cove CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5601 Cove CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5601 Cove CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5601 Cove CIR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way
Naples, FL 34104
Gulfshore Apartment Homes
5301 Summer Wind Dr
Naples, FL 34109
The Falls of Portofino
7047 Ambrosia Ln
Naples, FL 34119
The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida
3436 Winifred Row Ln
Naples, FL 34116
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Somerset Palms
15985 Arbor View Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
Aster at Lely Resort
8120 Acacia Street
Naples, FL 34113
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122
Naples, FL 34113

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity