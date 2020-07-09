All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 2738 Tiburon BLVD E.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:18 PM

2738 Tiburon BLVD E

2738 Tiburon Boulevard East · (888) 534-1116
Location

2738 Tiburon Boulevard East, Collier County, FL 34109
Pelican Marsh

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit B-205 · Avail. now

$7,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1815 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
lobby
IMMACULATE Tiburon corner unit with 2 bedroom suites, 2 and a half baths & an oversize wrap around balcony. ALL NEW Impact windows , sliding doors & NEW screening just installed... The furnishings are light & impeccably cared for. 2 garage spaces are available with this rental. Ventanas features the largest pool in Tiburon with 2 lap lanes, separate spa, covered poolside dining/lounging areas, a giant pool deck with stellar views of the first fairway. Ventanas is a double gated community with a manned guard gate & a gated lobby & garage entry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2738 Tiburon BLVD E have any available units?
2738 Tiburon BLVD E has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2738 Tiburon BLVD E have?
Some of 2738 Tiburon BLVD E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2738 Tiburon BLVD E currently offering any rent specials?
2738 Tiburon BLVD E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2738 Tiburon BLVD E pet-friendly?
No, 2738 Tiburon BLVD E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 2738 Tiburon BLVD E offer parking?
Yes, 2738 Tiburon BLVD E offers parking.
Does 2738 Tiburon BLVD E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2738 Tiburon BLVD E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2738 Tiburon BLVD E have a pool?
Yes, 2738 Tiburon BLVD E has a pool.
Does 2738 Tiburon BLVD E have accessible units?
No, 2738 Tiburon BLVD E does not have accessible units.
Does 2738 Tiburon BLVD E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2738 Tiburon BLVD E has units with dishwashers.
Does 2738 Tiburon BLVD E have units with air conditioning?
No, 2738 Tiburon BLVD E does not have units with air conditioning.
