2738 Tiburon BLVD E

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub lobby

IMMACULATE Tiburon corner unit with 2 bedroom suites, 2 and a half baths & an oversize wrap around balcony. ALL NEW Impact windows , sliding doors & NEW screening just installed... The furnishings are light & impeccably cared for. 2 garage spaces are available with this rental. Ventanas features the largest pool in Tiburon with 2 lap lanes, separate spa, covered poolside dining/lounging areas, a giant pool deck with stellar views of the first fairway. Ventanas is a double gated community with a manned guard gate & a gated lobby & garage entry.