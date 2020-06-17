7317 Rodgers Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

*1/2 off deposit for active military*This home is located in Callaway Point and situated on a corner lot with a large circular driveway and oversized 2.5-car garage. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and an eat-in kitchen with bay window. The large master bedroom features a sitting area, access to back patio, double sink vanity, and a very spacious walk-in closet. 2nd master bedroom features attached full bathroom and walk-in closet. Additional features include a gas fireplace in the living room and several new skylights in all 3 full bathrooms and laundry room offer natural light throughout the home. The backyard is fully fenced and includes a covered patio.*All pets are part of the application process and subject to the homeowner's approval*