Callaway, FL
7317 Rodgers Drive
Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:28 AM

7317 Rodgers Drive

7317 Rodgers Drive · (850) 785-1581
Location

7317 Rodgers Drive, Callaway, FL 32404
Callaway Point

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
*1/2 off deposit for active military*This home is located in Callaway Point and situated on a corner lot with a large circular driveway and oversized 2.5-car garage. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and an eat-in kitchen with bay window. The large master bedroom features a sitting area, access to back patio, double sink vanity, and a very spacious walk-in closet. 2nd master bedroom features attached full bathroom and walk-in closet. Additional features include a gas fireplace in the living room and several new skylights in all 3 full bathrooms and laundry room offer natural light throughout the home. The backyard is fully fenced and includes a covered patio.*All pets are part of the application process and subject to the homeowner's approval*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7317 Rodgers Drive have any available units?
7317 Rodgers Drive has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7317 Rodgers Drive have?
Some of 7317 Rodgers Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7317 Rodgers Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7317 Rodgers Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7317 Rodgers Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7317 Rodgers Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7317 Rodgers Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7317 Rodgers Drive does offer parking.
Does 7317 Rodgers Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7317 Rodgers Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7317 Rodgers Drive have a pool?
No, 7317 Rodgers Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7317 Rodgers Drive have accessible units?
No, 7317 Rodgers Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7317 Rodgers Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7317 Rodgers Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7317 Rodgers Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7317 Rodgers Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
