Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths located in Brittany Woods subdivision with no through traffic. Features an open floor plan, kitchen has all stainless steel appliances with a breakfast bar, laundry room equipped with a washer/dryer connection. Master bath has double sink vanities, garden tub, and a stand alone shower. Back patio and a double car garage. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, schools and Tyndall AFB.*No Pets*