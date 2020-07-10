/
apartments with washer dryer
39 Apartments for rent in Bellview, FL with washer-dryer
Springfield
3024 Flintlock Drive
3024 Flintlock Drive, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1184 sqft
3024 Flintlock Drive Available 08/15/20 Easy access to bases, I-10 & Navy Federal campus! - Living/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar - new stove & refrigerator in process of being installed.
Floridian
5995 Makenna Dr.
5995 Makenna Dr, Bellview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2402 sqft
Beautiful four bedroom home! - Conveniently located -- easy access to bases, interstate & Navy Federal complex. Home is only a year old. Formal living room with high ceiling.
Newport Place
3008 BRIGANTINE DR
3008 Brigantine Drive, Bellview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
888 sqft
Cute and Cozy Cottage style home located in Newport Place subdivision. This home features a large living and dining area with vaulted ceiling.
Marcus Pointe
3002 Constantine Drive
3002 Constantine Drive, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2026 sqft
Beautiful four bedroom home in Marcus Pointe! - Centrally located in Pensacola. Convenient to shopping & interstate.
Villages at Marcus Lake
3116 TWO SISTERS WAY
3116 Two Sisters Way, West Pensacola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
2365 sqft
Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 ½ bathroom home located close to Military bases and shopping in West Pensacola. With just under 2,400 sqft you will have plenty of room for everyone.
Tillman Cove
1779 Tillman Ln
1779 Tillman Lane, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
2039 sqft
3BR/2BA pool with in-ground pool - Come enjoy your backyard paradise! This 3BR/2BA beauty has an open floor plan. The family room has a wood burning fireplace, formal dining room, full equipped kitchen with breakfast bar and breakfast nook.
Avalon Apartments
8800 Pine Forest Rd, Ensley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1386 sqft
Provides easy access to I-10. Oversized kitchen with black appliances in every apartment. Leisure amenities include a putting green, swimming pool, basketball court and fitness center. Cyber cafe and club room also on the premises.
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$994
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1286 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1633 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
West Woods
3202 W Nine Mile Rd, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-Style Living in Pensacola, FL. Welcome to West Woods Apartments, a luxurious apartment community perfect for those with a taste for the finer things.
Manchester
925 BARKLEY ST
925 Barkley St, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2725 sqft
Beautiful home in Desirable Manchester!! ***INTERIOR FEATURES: Hardwood Floors in main living space ~ HUGE open Living Room with Wood burning Fireplace (as-is) ~ Kitchen is so large, you can fit a full sized table to seat 8! Granite Countertops, Gas
501 East Burgess Unit F-6
501 E Burgess Rd, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
501 East Burgess Unit F-6 Available 07/17/20 1 bedroom 1 bath condo! - Upstairs apartment for rent centrally located in Riverwalk Condominiums in Pensacola. This apartment is conveniently located next to schools, health care, dining, and shopping.
West Highlands
1000
1000 Hollywood Avenue, West Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1 sqft
RESORT STYLE LIVING IN BEAUTIFUL CONDO COMPLEX!!! Excellent and spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, recently renovated apartment at the luxurious Marquesa Condo Community. Full size washer and dryer.
Coral Village
2027 MARQUESAS LN
2027 Marquesas Lane, Escambia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1124 sqft
This is lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on Pensacola's West side. The property is minutes from NAS Pensacola, Corry Station, local shopping, restaurants, schools and much more.
501 BURGESS
501 East Burgess Road, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom 1 bath condo available for rent in Riverwalk. This condo is centrally located in Pensacola close to shopping, schools, dining and hospitals.
7171 N 9TH AVE
7171 North 9th Avenue, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1006 sqft
This 2-bedroom Condo convenient to everything that makes living in Northeast Pensacola so popular. The large living with new carpet & a cozy fireplace.
Downtown Pensacola
142 S DONELSON ST
142 S Donelson St, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This is an amazing location on this Upscale, fully furnished, 2-story home for lease in Downtown Pensacola. High end furnishings from Restoration Hardware, West Elm, and Article.
743 BUCKSAW DR
743 Bucksaw Drive, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Home You Have Been Waiting For. Call to see this one today!! This gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3 full Bathrooms, PLUS OFFICE home is perfect and waiting for you.
1500 E JOHNSON AVE
1500 East Johnson Avenue, Ferry Pass, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1078 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath upstairs condo in Lake Chateau. View of serene lake from several vantage points will make you fall in love with this unit. Once inside the upgrades and attention to detail will seal the deal.
9151 Brookline Drive
9151 Brookline Dr, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1820 sqft
Beautiful 4BD/2BA home in the gated community of Vintage Creek available today! As you step into the entrance way, you'll notice arched doorways, high ceilings with recessed lighting, and dark hardwood flooring throughout the open floorplan.
Forest Grove
6954 WOODLEY DR
6954 Woodley Drive, Brent, FL
2 Bedrooms
$825
720 sqft
Northeast Pensacola off Burgess Rd. between Davis Hwy & Hwy 29~ Convenient location close to everything! Contemporary floor plan with high ceilings.
Downtown Pensacola
327 N REUS ST
327 N Reus St, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1060 sqft
This fully furnished Executive 2 bedroom-2 bath - 1060 sq ft.home is 4 blocks from Palafox St. One year minimum lease agreement required.
Keylan Cove
1438 KEYLAN CV
1438 Keylan Cove, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1660 sqft
This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath house is located in the heart of North Pensacola. Spanning over 1,650 SF this newer built residence is located off 9 Mile Rd.
Maui Garden
10312 WAILUKU DR
10312 Wailuku Drive, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2513 sqft
7 MONTH LEASE ONLY - 4BR/2BA rental home with a pool in Pensacola, Florida! The garage is not included. This fully furnished brick home offers a spacious, open floor plan with multiple sitting areas.
Town Square Condominiums
5051 Grande Drive D-1
5051 Grande Drive, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1509 sqft
Beautiful townhome in Town Square! - Lots of upgrades! Tile entry. Living room with laminate flooring, fireplace & ceiling fan. Living/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & pantry.
