31414 FALMOUTH WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill internet access

Fully Furnished - Utilities Included - Cable TV and Internet Included - Lawn Maintenance Included!Available for offseason rentals starting September,2020. You may rent for a week or a month or multi-month through the end of May, 2021 based on availability. Call for details / updates.NEW VILLA~VACATION HOME located at COASTAL CLUB RESORT in LEWES, Delaware.,~~~~~~~This wonderfully decorated home offers: 2,300 sq. ft. of finished space.~ ~Wide Open Design and 9 Foot Ceilings Offer A Peaceful Feeling of Relaxation.~ ~just one small stair from the driveway to the home.Bedroom Layout: ~The home has 3 BR, (The Master Bedroom Suite is on the main floor and has a Queen bed w premium mattress. There are~2 additional bedrooms upstairs that share a full bathroom.~The upstairs loft features a 2nd gathering area.~The bedrooms and loft all have~direct access to ~a full bathroom upstairs. There's a very large and lofted family room /great room with a big HDTV~plus an additional powder room 1/2 bath on the main floor. ~It is~beautifully~furnished and decorated throughout.Gourmet kitchen ~with new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, dishwasher, microwave,disposal and natural gas range!~ ~Beautiful patio out back w grill.~Just four miles to Downtown Lewes, 5 miles to Cape~Henlopen~State Park and 10 miles to~Rehoboth~Beach.Coastal Club is an extraordinary resort destination, situated around a 42-acre nature preserve with 5-acre pond, bordered by rolling woods and offering amenities unlike any other community in the Lewes and~Rehobotharea. Coastal Club puts you moments from the beach and close to everything you love about beach life. You can easily head over to~RehobothBeach for the day, or enjoy fishing on the waterways and ocean. You can also explore Cape~HenlopenState Park or head over to nearby Route 1 for the area~s best shopping. Local eateries include~Agave Restaurant, Striper Bites, The Buttery and Touch of Italy and many more./~LINENS: We will supply mattress pads, pillows, blankets and comforters and that you provide your own sheets, pillow cases and towels . You'll have your own washer and dryer inside the home that you are welcome to use. If you would like to rent linens, we will provided your with the names, phone, email and website to order the linens.~ ~One linen rental company is located just 2 miles away from the home~