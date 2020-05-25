All apartments in Sussex County
Last updated May 25 2020 at 4:59 AM

31414 FALMOUTH WAY

31414 Falmouth Way · (302) 360-0300
Location

31414 Falmouth Way, Sussex County, DE 19958

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
Fully Furnished - Utilities Included - Cable TV and Internet Included - Lawn Maintenance Included!Available for offseason rentals starting September,2020. You may rent for a week or a month or multi-month through the end of May, 2021 based on availability. Call for details / updates.NEW VILLA~VACATION HOME located at COASTAL CLUB RESORT in LEWES, Delaware.,~~~~~~~This wonderfully decorated home offers: 2,300 sq. ft. of finished space.~ ~Wide Open Design and 9 Foot Ceilings Offer A Peaceful Feeling of Relaxation.~ ~just one small stair from the driveway to the home.Bedroom Layout: ~The home has 3 BR, (The Master Bedroom Suite is on the main floor and has a Queen bed w premium mattress. There are~2 additional bedrooms upstairs that share a full bathroom.~The upstairs loft features a 2nd gathering area.~The bedrooms and loft all have~direct access to ~a full bathroom upstairs. There's a very large and lofted family room /great room with a big HDTV~plus an additional powder room 1/2 bath on the main floor. ~It is~beautifully~furnished and decorated throughout.Gourmet kitchen ~with new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, dishwasher, microwave,disposal and natural gas range!~ ~Beautiful patio out back w grill.~Just four miles to Downtown Lewes, 5 miles to Cape~Henlopen~State Park and 10 miles to~Rehoboth~Beach.Coastal Club is an extraordinary resort destination, situated around a 42-acre nature preserve with 5-acre pond, bordered by rolling woods and offering amenities unlike any other community in the Lewes and~Rehobotharea. Coastal Club puts you moments from the beach and close to everything you love about beach life. You can easily head over to~RehobothBeach for the day, or enjoy fishing on the waterways and ocean. You can also explore Cape~HenlopenState Park or head over to nearby Route 1 for the area~s best shopping. Local eateries include~Agave Restaurant, Striper Bites, The Buttery and Touch of Italy and many more./~LINENS: We will supply mattress pads, pillows, blankets and comforters and that you provide your own sheets, pillow cases and towels . You'll have your own washer and dryer inside the home that you are welcome to use. If you would like to rent linens, we will provided your with the names, phone, email and website to order the linens.~ ~One linen rental company is located just 2 miles away from the home~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31414 FALMOUTH WAY have any available units?
31414 FALMOUTH WAY has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31414 FALMOUTH WAY have?
Some of 31414 FALMOUTH WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31414 FALMOUTH WAY currently offering any rent specials?
31414 FALMOUTH WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31414 FALMOUTH WAY pet-friendly?
No, 31414 FALMOUTH WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sussex County.
Does 31414 FALMOUTH WAY offer parking?
No, 31414 FALMOUTH WAY does not offer parking.
Does 31414 FALMOUTH WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31414 FALMOUTH WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31414 FALMOUTH WAY have a pool?
No, 31414 FALMOUTH WAY does not have a pool.
Does 31414 FALMOUTH WAY have accessible units?
No, 31414 FALMOUTH WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 31414 FALMOUTH WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31414 FALMOUTH WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 31414 FALMOUTH WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 31414 FALMOUTH WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
