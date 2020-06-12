/
3 bedroom apartments
14 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Smyrna, DE
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
46 SALERNO DRIVE
46 Salerno Drive, Smyrna, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1250 sqft
Well maintained end unit with picket fenced in rear yard with a shed, playset, and deck. Family room in the basement. Available July 20, 2020. Apply online before touring home at DelawareRentals.ManageBuilding.com.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
506 GREENS BRANCH LANE
506 Greens Branch Lane, Smyrna, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1838 sqft
Tenant Occupied Do Not Disturb - Available approx 8/7/2020, Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in the desired Smyrna school district. Hardwood floors and carpet throughout. Nicely painted with beautiful warm colors.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
680 SMYRNA LEIPSIC ROAD
680 Smyrna Leipsic Road, Smyrna, DE
Tenant Occupied - Available after 08/07/2020. Beautiful ranch home with 4 beds and 2 baths. Large front and back yard with a great size driveway. Kitchen and sun room have access to small patio area in the back. Beautiful brick exterior.
Results within 1 mile of Smyrna
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
490 DUCK CREEK RD
490 Duck Creek Road, Clayton, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1840 sqft
Luxury end unit town house that has been completely remodeled with 2.5 baths and 3 bedrooms; the master bedroom has 9x7 a walk in closet and private master bathroom. All kitchen appliances are new stainless steel, with a beautiful granite tops.
Results within 10 miles of Smyrna
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Leander Lakes Luxury Apartment Homes
100 Isabelle Isle Dover, Dover, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1386 sqft
Welcome to Leander Lakes Luxury Apartment Homes! Located in Dover, DE, this upscale community is focused on allowing you to relax while everything is taken care of for you.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
445 Sitka Spruce Lane
445 Sitka Spruce Lane, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Brand New Townhome For Rent - Come view this brand new Townhouse for rent in sought after Appoquinimink School District.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
140 Stoney Dr
140 Stoney Drive, Dover, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1763 sqft
Spacious two story duplex in West Dover - Property Id: 282010 Spacious two story with garage. Living room, dining combination with family room and 1/2 bath on first floor. Kitchen with major appliances. Laundry room with washer and dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
16 Forest Creek Dr
16 Forest Creek Road, Dover, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Newly renevated townhouse - Property Id: 267643 New hardwood floors throughout and freshly painted Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267643 Property Id 267643 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5740015)
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
324 TRIBBITT STREET
324 Tribbitt Street, Dover, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1422 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 324 TRIBBITT STREET in Dover. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
4452 W DENNEYS ROAD
4452 West Denneys Road, Dover, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2167 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4452 W DENNEYS ROAD in Dover. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
419 ANN MOORE STREET
419 Anne Moore Street, Dover, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
Two story duplex in the Eden Hill community. Three bedrooms, two and half baths, detached 1 car garage. Convenient location, close to the restaurants, stores, and hospital. Easy access to POW/MIA Parkwya, 12 and 1rds.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
243 AVONBRIDGE DR
243 Avonbridge Drive, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Carriage House in Odessa National Golf Course Community in Appoquinimink School District. 3 brs, 2.1 baths, upper level Laundry Room, 4 piece master bath. Open floor plan w kitchen opened to dining and family room, breakfast bar.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
21 Heritage Dr
21 Heritage Drive, Dover, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1228 sqft
Capital School District - Nice 3 Bedroom townhome located close to local businesses and schools. No thru traffic, small yard and lower recreation room with lots of possibilities. Monthly income needs to be 3x the rent. 1150 x 3 = $3,450.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Village of Westover
255 Northdown Dr
255 Northdown Drive, Dover, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1848 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhouse - Property Id: 236731 This townhouse is ready for you in the village of Westover located in West Dover is close to schools, shopping, and minutes away from route 13.
