pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:12 AM
37 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in New Castle, DE
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
The Garrison
505 West 7th Street, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,588
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1150 sqft
At The Garrison, enjoy modern apartments in charming and historic New Castle, Delaware. We offer spacious one and two bedroom floor plans that feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a washer and dryer.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
19 Units Available
Korman Residential at the Villas
21 Villas Dr, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$849
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
903 sqft
Close to Highway 273 and the Christina River. Modern apartment homes with kitchen appliances, air conditioning and a patio/balcony. Recently renovated. Community offers a pool, a gym and on-site laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
8 Units Available
Appleby Apartments
401 Bedford Ln, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,130
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1022 sqft
Are you searching for an affordable apartment in New Castle, Delaware? Appleby Apartments has the home for you. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in New Castle are the perfect place to call home.
Last updated May 19 at 12:34pm
34 Units Available
Castlebrook Apartments
550 S Dupont Pkwy, New Castle, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$856
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
977 sqft
Cozy apartments with ceiling fans and spacious floor plans. Enjoy use of the on-site pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Minutes from Wilmington Airport. Run errands at nearby Governors Square Shopping Center.
Last updated May 19 at 12:20pm
7 Units Available
Sophia's Place East
2801 Stonebridge Blvd, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$974
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1303 sqft
Near Dover Downs and Delaware Park and Beaches. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens, private balconies and wall-to-wall carpeting. Pets welcome. Onsite fitness center, pool, tennis courts and play areas. Available furnished.
Last updated May 19 at 12:02pm
12 Units Available
Sophia's Place West
30 Highland Blvd, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$994
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1004 sqft
Comfortable apartments feature new kitchens and plush carpeting. Lots of community amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Close to Highway 13 and Wilmington Airport. Shop at Christiana Mall during free time.
Results within 1 mile of New Castle
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
138 Winder Road
138 Winder Road, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 3 Bedroom, 1 Full bath home! - BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 3 Bedroom, 1 Full bath home, with Living room and Dining room for rent in New Castle! GREAT Location! DRIVEWAY! WELCOME HOME! *** GORGEOUS Renovation (2020)! ** NEW Kitchen
Results within 5 miles of New Castle
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
13 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
207 Mederia Cir, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$959
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
855 sqft
Newly updated apartments energy-efficient windows and custom bedrooms. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a playground and gym. Close to the University of Delaware and Christiana Mall.
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
7 Units Available
Orchard Court Apartments
1000 Carroll Ave, Pennsville, NJ
Studio
$1,225
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1080 sqft
Orchard Court apartment community is the pride of Pennsville, Salem County. We are a garden style community, consisting of 156 one and two bedroom apartments.
Last updated July 9 at 06:15pm
12 Units Available
Delaware Avenue
Mayfair
1300 N Harrison St, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,050
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1850 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Trolley Square close to downtown Wilmington and Interstate 95. Beautiful building with bright hardwood floors, new windows and lots of natural light.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
20 Units Available
Emblem at Christiana
1150 Helen Dr, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,500
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1321 sqft
Located near the Christiana Mall and I-95. This newly built community offers chic finishes, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. On-site luxury pool, dog park, green space and a game room.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
School Bell Apartments
2000 Varsity Ln, Bear, DE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
School Bell Apartments defines apartment living at its best! With a variety of added amenities, superior customer service, an amazing location, and conveniently designed floor plans, our award winning community will elevate your standards for
Last updated June 11 at 06:35pm
5 Units Available
Brandywine Woods
270 Brandywine Dr, Bear, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,305
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1083 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Bear just off Route 40. Easy access to public transportation, shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Features gourmet kitchen, vaulted ceiling and private patio. Amenities include fitness center, swimming pool and tennis court.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Baynard Village
310 W 26th St
310 West 26th Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available 08/15/20 310 W 26th St - Property Id: 252964 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252964 Property Id 252964 (RLNE5928970)
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2150 MELSON RD Unit B16
2150 Melson Road, New Castle County, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,100
995 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Located in the Wilmington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! One of the most favorable units in the entire community, this 1BR unit features a large living space, galley style
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2108 GRAFTON RD Unit 68
2108 Grafton Dr, New Castle County, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,025
690 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Located in the Wilmington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! Do not miss your opportunity to see this spacious 1BR/1BA apartment.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Triangle
1904 N Broom St
1904 North Broom Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1875 sqft
Available 07/15/20 1904 North Broom Street - Property Id: 313176 Fully renovated 3 bedroom 4 bathroom 1875 square foot Home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2203 MELSON RD Unit G78
2203 Melson Road, New Castle County, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1025 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Located in the Wilmington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! Enter into this large 2BR unit to find a large living area with open concept layout, galley style kitchen offering
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2111 GRAFTON RD Unit 96
2111 Grafton Dr, New Castle County, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
820 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Located in the Wilmington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! This oversized 2BR unit features a wrap around kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large living space,
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2251 MELSON RD Unit C31
2251 Melson Road, New Castle County, DE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
995 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Located in the Wilmington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! This 2BR apartment features a spacious living area, galley style kitchen, and large master suite with jack & jill
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Cool Spring-Tilton Park
709 N BROOM ST #7
709 N Broom St, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Only a sudden transfer makes this lovely apartment available in this desirable building convenient to parks, restaurants, downtown and public transportation.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
133 LINCOLN DRIVE
133 Lincoln Drive, Pennsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1028 sqft
3 bedroom ranch style home with large laundry room for rent in the Penn Beach section of Pennsville. Newer carpets and a newer roof. Appliances included (range, 2 refrigerators, washer and dryer). NO smoking in unit.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2102 GRAFTON RD Unit 78
2102 Grafton Dr, New Castle County, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,025
690 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Located in the Wilmington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! Do not miss your opportunity to see this spacious 1BR/1BA apartment.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
Baynard Village
602 Concord Ave 2
602 Concord Avenue, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
602 Concord Ave - Property Id: 252913 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252913 Property Id 252913 (RLNE5675313)
