34 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in New Castle, DE

Finding an apartment in New Castle that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
The Garrison
505 West 7th Street, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,512
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1150 sqft
At The Garrison, enjoy modern apartments in charming and historic New Castle, Delaware. We offer spacious one and two bedroom floor plans that feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
25 Units Available
Korman Residential at the Villas
21 Villas Dr, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$954
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
903 sqft
Close to Highway 273 and the Christina River. Modern apartment homes with kitchen appliances, air conditioning and a patio/balcony. Recently renovated. Community offers a pool, a gym and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:41pm
$
20 Units Available
Appleby Apartments
401 Bedford Ln, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,130
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1022 sqft
Are you searching for an affordable apartment in New Castle, Delaware? Appleby Apartments has the home for you. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in New Castle are the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated May 19 at 12:34pm
34 Units Available
Castlebrook Apartments
550 S Dupont Pkwy, New Castle, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$856
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
977 sqft
Cozy apartments with ceiling fans and spacious floor plans. Enjoy use of the on-site pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Minutes from Wilmington Airport. Run errands at nearby Governors Square Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated May 19 at 12:20pm
6 Units Available
Sophia's Place East
2801 Stonebridge Blvd, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$974
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1303 sqft
Near Dover Downs and Delaware Park and Beaches. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens, private balconies and wall-to-wall carpeting. Pets welcome. Onsite fitness center, pool, tennis courts and play areas. Available furnished.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated May 19 at 12:02pm
12 Units Available
Sophia's Place West
30 Highland Blvd, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$994
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1004 sqft
Comfortable apartments feature new kitchens and plush carpeting. Lots of community amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Close to Highway 13 and Wilmington Airport. Shop at Christiana Mall during free time.
1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
621 Moores Lane
621 Moores Lane, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Newly Renovated 3BR/1BA for $1300.00 - This is a beautiful newly renovated three bedroom and one bath home located in Castle Hills. This ranch style home features a kitchen with separate dining area and living room.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:00pm
9 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
207 Mederia Cir, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$879
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
855 sqft
Newly updated apartments energy-efficient windows and custom bedrooms. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a playground and gym. Close to the University of Delaware and Christiana Mall.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
5 Units Available
Orchard Court Apartments
1000 Carroll Ave, Pennsville, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,260
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1080 sqft
Orchard Court apartment community is the pride of Pennsville, Salem County. We are a garden style community, consisting of 156 one and two bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 05:17pm
Delaware Avenue
6 Units Available
Mayfair
1300 N Harrison St, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,067
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Trolley Square close to downtown Wilmington and Interstate 95. Beautiful building with bright hardwood floors, new windows and lots of natural light.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 11 at 06:35pm
5 Units Available
Brandywine Woods
270 Brandywine Dr, Bear, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,305
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1083 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Bear just off Route 40. Easy access to public transportation, shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Features gourmet kitchen, vaulted ceiling and private patio. Amenities include fitness center, swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
2 Units Available
School Bell Apartments
2000 Varsity Ln, Bear, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,205
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
School Bell Apartments defines apartment living at its best! With a variety of added amenities, superior customer service, an amazing location, and conveniently designed floor plans, our award winning community will elevate your standards for
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
26 Units Available
Emblem at Christiana
1150 Helen Dr, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,500
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1321 sqft
Located near the Christiana Mall and I-95. This newly built community offers chic finishes, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. On-site luxury pool, dog park, green space and a game room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2251 MELSON RD Unit C28
2251 Melson Road, New Castle County, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,050
995 sqft
Located in the Wilmington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! One of the most favorable units in the entire community, this 1BR unit features a large living space, galley style kitchen, private

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
203 Marsh Ln
203 Marsh Lane, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1350 sqft
Adorable 3 bd Cottage on nice street - Charming colonial in quiet forest Brook Glen. 1st floor comprises of the kitchen, formal dining room, living room, master bedroom and bathroom.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2201 MELSON RD Unit H86
2201 Melson Road, New Castle County, DE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1025 sqft
Located in the Wilmington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! This 2BR/2BA apartment features a spacious living area, galley style kitchen with high end finishes, a private outdoor space, and

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Midtown Brandywine
1 Unit Available
1210 N West St
1210 North West Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
1210 N West St Available 09/01/20 COMING SOON! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath town home within walking distance to downtown Wilmington businesses, restaurants and shopping. Conveniently located to I-95.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
133 LINCOLN DRIVE
133 Lincoln Drive, Pennsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1028 sqft
3 bedroom ranch style home with large laundry room for rent in the Penn Beach section of Pennsville. Newer carpets and a newer roof. Appliances included (range, 2 refrigerators, washer and dryer). NO smoking in unit.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2102 GRAFTON RD Unit 78
2102 Grafton Dr, New Castle County, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,025
690 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Located in the Wilmington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! Do not miss your opportunity to see this spacious 1BR/1BA apartment.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Baynard Village
1 Unit Available
602 Concord Ave 2
602 Concord Avenue, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
602 Concord Ave - Property Id: 252913 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252913 Property Id 252913 (RLNE5675313)
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
23 Units Available
Greenview at Chestnut Run
70 Court Dr, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$821
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,212
880 sqft
Excellent location close to I-95 and the Veteran Affairs Medical Center Wilmington. This newly refurbished apartment complex boasts 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry and gym. Kitchen appliances include oven and refrigerator.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
15 Units Available
Top of the Hill Apartments
2101 Prior Rd, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,137
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1109 sqft
Beautiful green landscaping in a peaceful community with on-site parking, playground, pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units with full kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
Village at Fox Point
1436 Kynlyn Dr, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$957
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
720 sqft
Custom designed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Wilmington feature bright light, spacious living areas and carpeted floors. Community features a swimming pool and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:42pm
4 Units Available
Hillside Pointe
2610 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE
1 Bedroom
$971
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 6/18/20 at 11:30AM and 3:00PM. Call or email to get your open house link.
City Guide for New Castle, DE

"Oh the hills of dear New Castle, and the smiling vales between. When the corn is all in tassel, / and the meadowlands are green. Where the cattle crop the clover, and its breath is in the air. / While the sun is shining over our beloved Delaware." -George B. Hynson, Delaware State Song

New Castle, Delaware is a small community of just over 5,000 people, but it has played a pivotal role throughout history. Established in 1651, New Castle started out as "Fort Casimir," a trading hub for the Dutch West India Company. However, the city's proximity to the Chesapeake Bay and the Delaware River made it a valuable commodity, and it repeatedly changed hands, and names, from Dutch to Swedish to British control until 1674. And that was just the first two decades! New Castle functioned as the center of colonial government until that honor was stolen by Philadelphia. The courthouse spire also serves as the center of the Mason-Dixon Line's Twelve-Mile Circle. As part of the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington Metro Area, New Castle provides access to urban amenities without sacrificing the intimacy and familiarity of a small town. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in New Castle, DE

Finding an apartment in New Castle that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

