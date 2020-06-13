34 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in New Castle, DE
"Oh the hills of dear New Castle, and the smiling vales between. When the corn is all in tassel, / and the meadowlands are green. Where the cattle crop the clover, and its breath is in the air. / While the sun is shining over our beloved Delaware." -George B. Hynson, Delaware State Song
New Castle, Delaware is a small community of just over 5,000 people, but it has played a pivotal role throughout history. Established in 1651, New Castle started out as "Fort Casimir," a trading hub for the Dutch West India Company. However, the city's proximity to the Chesapeake Bay and the Delaware River made it a valuable commodity, and it repeatedly changed hands, and names, from Dutch to Swedish to British control until 1674. And that was just the first two decades! New Castle functioned as the center of colonial government until that honor was stolen by Philadelphia. The courthouse spire also serves as the center of the Mason-Dixon Line's Twelve-Mile Circle. As part of the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington Metro Area, New Castle provides access to urban amenities without sacrificing the intimacy and familiarity of a small town. See more
Finding an apartment in New Castle that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.