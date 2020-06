Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher microwave furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Maintenance free! First floor, spacious condo with the perfect outdoor area. You will enjoy the indoor and outdoor space in this condo, perfect for relaxation. The home is partially furnished and in excellent condition. The home will be available for occupancy October 1. Call today to schedule your showing.