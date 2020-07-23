Apartment List
/
DE
/
dover
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:45 AM

9 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dover, DE

2 bedroom apartments in Dover are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartment... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
5 Units Available
Village of Westover
Village Of Westover
120 Pennington Pl, Dover, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
854 sqft
Comfort is key at Village of Westover Apartment Homes in Dover, DE.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
21 Units Available
Leander Lakes Luxury Apartment Homes
100 Isabelle Isle Dover, Dover, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1225 sqft
Welcome to Leander Lakes Luxury Apartment Homes! Located in Dover, DE, this upscale community is focused on allowing you to relax while everything is taken care of for you.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
Rising Sun-Lebanon
Eagle Meadows Apartments
4666 Carolina Ave, Dover, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
989 sqft
Just a few minutes from Routes 13 and 1 and near Dover Air Force Base. On-site playground, dog park and gym. Recently renovated apartments featuring extra storage, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Edgehill
36 GREENHILL AVENUE
36 Greenhill Avenue, Dover, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1338 sqft
Great ranch close to all Dover has to offer just off of Rt 13 in the heart of Dover. This cutie has beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Dinning room, living room combo with master suite and full bath. Second bedroom shares the hall bath.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10 PM
1 Unit Available
104 PERIWINKLE DRIVE
104 Periwinkle Drive, Dover, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1112 sqft
Outstanding two bedroom town home with a one car garage, it has granite counters, upgraded stainless steel appliances and wood flooring. It is located in west Dover close to many amenities and not far from Dover AFB. Apply today!
Results within 1 mile of Dover

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
801 COMMONS LANE
801 Commons Lane, Camden, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1144 sqft
Partially finished basement could be used as family room. Fenced in rear yard, living room has a fireplace. Kitchen is an eat-in. To view the home an application must be submitted first at delawarerentals.managebuilding.
Results within 5 miles of Dover

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Rising Sun-Lebanon
9 EDGEWATER DRIVE
9 Edgewater Drive, Rising Sun-Lebanon, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1168 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath home in the community of St. Jones Landing. Income must be three times the rental amount and subject to credit and criminal background. Photos are of Similar unit. Washer and Dryer in unit.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Rising Sun-Lebanon
17 EDGEWATER DRIVE
17 Edgewater Drive, Rising Sun-Lebanon, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1168 sqft
Brand new home located in the beautiful community of St. Jones Landing. Income must be three times the rent and all applicants are subject to both a credit and criminal background check. Photo's are of a similar unit.
Results within 10 miles of Dover

1 of 37

Last updated April 10 at 02:16 AM
1 Unit Available
583 ALFALFA COURT
583 Alfalfa Court, Smyrna, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1320 sqft
Beautiful rental available now. Fully renovated townhome available in Sunnyside Village, stop by today! This home has new carpet, fresh paint, new windows, doors, and new appliances. The home has a pleasant eat-in kitchen.
City Guide for Dover, DE

Welcome to Dover, the land of slot machines, NASCAR races, and the Dover Air Force Base... not to mention the state capital. Yes, it's an all-American (or all-Delaware-ican) kind of city, so stick around and we'll give you the low down on Dover rentals.

Life in Dover is good. Cost of living is low, the local colleges keep things interesting, and there are plenty of challenging and scenic golf courses around the city. Rentals come in a wide variety, too. From ranch houses to row homes, high rises with river views to lakefront apartment complexes and downtown duplexes, there are lots of places to choose from. Inexpensive apartments rent for as low as $500, but these will are sometimes small and not very charming. In the $700 to $1,000 range, there are plenty of one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in good neighborhoods, with lots of amenities and space to spare. Or, if you are looking for a house with a yard, there are plenty of rental homes in the $800 - $1,600 range.

Now, let’s talk amenities. Perks like fitness centers, business centers, pools, club houses, laundry facilities, and playgrounds are very common. The Lake Club Apartments feature the added amenities of fishing and boating, with boat parking and extra storage space available. Or, you can get a luxury apartment with an even longer list of extra amenities, such as hot tubs, breakfast bars, resort-style pools, game rooms, and community events. You can also find townhomes and row homes with convenient extras, such as a washer and dryer in the unit, a yard, a fireplace, and a basement.

If your pets weigh less than 40 pounds, then feel free to bring them along. However, if you have a bigger dog (or a really, really big cat), then finding a rental will be much more difficult. So, be sure to call and confirm the pet policy before setting your heart on any of these great rentals.

So, that's the Dover life in a nutshell. Good luck and happy hunting!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom apartments in Dover, DE

2 bedroom apartments in Dover are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.

Look for 2 bedroom apartments in Dover near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.

You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in Dover that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.

Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.

Similar Pages

Dover 3 Bedroom Apartments
Dover Cheap Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENewark, DESalisbury, MDEdgewood, MDAberdeen, MDVineland, NJGlassboro, NJBear, DELindenwold, NJChester, PA
New Castle, DEWilliamstown, NJElkton, MDMillville, NJBridgeton, NJWoodbury, NJClaymont, DEBlackwood, NJHavre de Grace, MDProspect Park, PAPennsville, NJ
Bellmawr, NJBeckett, NJPitman, NJRunnemede, NJCarneys Point, NJRiverside, MDMedia, PATurnersville, NJNorth East, MDMorton, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village Of Westover

Apartments Near Colleges

Wesley CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's UniversityTemple University
Thomas Jefferson University