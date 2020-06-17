255 Northdown Dr

Amenities

This townhouse is ready for you in the village of Westover located in West Dover is close to schools, shopping, and minutes away from route 13. This townhouse, which backs up to single family homes and is located on a quiet street, boasts a large family room and a large finished basement. Whether you have roomates or a family this townhome will be perfect for you. Call today to schedule a tour of this wonderful property. We will be holding an open house on March 14th from 11am-1pm with applications available. **Special rates may apply for active duty Military**

