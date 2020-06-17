All apartments in Dover
255 Northdown Dr
Last updated April 9 2020 at 2:48 PM

255 Northdown Dr

255 Northdown Drive · (302) 588-6581
Location

255 Northdown Drive, Dover, DE 19904
Village of Westover

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $1400 · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1848 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
microwave
carpet
Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhouse - Property Id: 236731

This townhouse is ready for you in the village of Westover located in West Dover is close to schools, shopping, and minutes away from route 13. This townhouse, which backs up to single family homes and is located on a quiet street, boasts a large family room and a large finished basement. Whether you have roomates or a family this townhome will be perfect for you. Call today to schedule a tour of this wonderful property. We will be holding an open house on March 14th from 11am-1pm with applications available. **Special rates may apply for active duty Military**
Property Id 236731

(RLNE5624677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 Northdown Dr have any available units?
255 Northdown Dr has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dover, DE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dover Rent Report.
What amenities does 255 Northdown Dr have?
Some of 255 Northdown Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 Northdown Dr currently offering any rent specials?
255 Northdown Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 Northdown Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 255 Northdown Dr is pet friendly.
Does 255 Northdown Dr offer parking?
No, 255 Northdown Dr does not offer parking.
Does 255 Northdown Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 255 Northdown Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 Northdown Dr have a pool?
No, 255 Northdown Dr does not have a pool.
Does 255 Northdown Dr have accessible units?
No, 255 Northdown Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 255 Northdown Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 255 Northdown Dr has units with dishwashers.
