All apartments in Bear
Find more places like Brandywine Woods.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bear, DE
/
Brandywine Woods
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:33 AM

Brandywine Woods

270 Brandywine Dr · (302) 200-3182
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bear
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

270 Brandywine Dr, Bear, DE 19701

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 338 · Avail. now

$1,330

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 794 sqft

Unit 613 · Avail. now

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 771 sqft

Unit 1118 · Avail. now

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 723 · Avail. now

$1,555

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1102 sqft

Unit 432 · Avail. now

$1,605

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1172 sqft

Unit 532 · Avail. now

$1,635

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1259 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brandywine Woods.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
furnished
ice maker
oven
Property Amenities
business center
community garden
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Brandywine Woods apartments for rent in Bear, DE feature 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom apartments in a beautiful New Castle County location. Enjoy a healthy care-free lifestyle with our seasonal Bike Share program, fitness center, and swimming pool with free poolside Wi-Fi. Each apartment includes free digital cable with HBO and high speed internet, a washer and dryer, reliable maintenance, private entrances, large bedrooms and closets, and free on-site parking with garage parking available. Some apartments include patios, balconies or solariums, vaulted ceilings, lofts, Smoke-Free options, or you can opt for our upgraded luxury apartments featuring designer finishes and stainless steel appliances in an energy efficient space. Residents can enjoy a complimentary continental breakfast served every weekday, participate in our Community Garden, and let their dog off-leash in our dog park in our pet friendly apartment community. Call us anytime to schedule your personal tour and visit the floorplans page to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $250 - 1 month's rent -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $40
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. 80 pound weight limit.
Parking Details: Carport: $35; Garage: $100.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brandywine Woods have any available units?
Brandywine Woods has 7 units available starting at $1,330 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Brandywine Woods have?
Some of Brandywine Woods's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brandywine Woods currently offering any rent specials?
Brandywine Woods is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brandywine Woods pet-friendly?
Yes, Brandywine Woods is pet friendly.
Does Brandywine Woods offer parking?
Yes, Brandywine Woods offers parking.
Does Brandywine Woods have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Brandywine Woods offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Brandywine Woods have a pool?
Yes, Brandywine Woods has a pool.
Does Brandywine Woods have accessible units?
No, Brandywine Woods does not have accessible units.
Does Brandywine Woods have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brandywine Woods has units with dishwashers.
Does Brandywine Woods have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Brandywine Woods has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Brandywine Woods?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

School Bell Apartments
2000 Varsity Ln
Bear, DE 19702

Similar Pages

Bear 1 BedroomsBear 2 Bedrooms
Bear Apartments with ParkingBear Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Bear Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PABel Air South, MDKing of Prussia, PADover, DEEdgewood, MDPhoenixville, PACamden, NJAberdeen, MD
Chester, PAVineland, NJGlassboro, NJPottstown, PAArdmore, PARoyersford, PANew Castle, DEElkton, MDNarberth, PAMillville, NJCollingswood, NJBridgeton, NJ
Plymouth Meeting, PAExton, PAConshohocken, PABellmawr, NJBroomall, PAWoodbury, NJBryn Mawr, PABlackwood, NJClaymont, DEDowningtown, PAMalvern, PACoatesville, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Harcum CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Rosemont CollegeSaint Joseph's University
Temple University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity