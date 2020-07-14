Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel furnished ice maker oven Property Amenities business center community garden dog park 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly 24hr maintenance clubhouse hot tub media room tennis court

Brandywine Woods apartments for rent in Bear, DE feature 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom apartments in a beautiful New Castle County location. Enjoy a healthy care-free lifestyle with our seasonal Bike Share program, fitness center, and swimming pool with free poolside Wi-Fi. Each apartment includes free digital cable with HBO and high speed internet, a washer and dryer, reliable maintenance, private entrances, large bedrooms and closets, and free on-site parking with garage parking available. Some apartments include patios, balconies or solariums, vaulted ceilings, lofts, Smoke-Free options, or you can opt for our upgraded luxury apartments featuring designer finishes and stainless steel appliances in an energy efficient space. Residents can enjoy a complimentary continental breakfast served every weekday, participate in our Community Garden, and let their dog off-leash in our dog park in our pet friendly apartment community. Call us anytime to schedule your personal tour and visit the floorplans page to learn more.