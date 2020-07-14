Amenities
Brandywine Woods apartments for rent in Bear, DE feature 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom apartments in a beautiful New Castle County location. Enjoy a healthy care-free lifestyle with our seasonal Bike Share program, fitness center, and swimming pool with free poolside Wi-Fi. Each apartment includes free digital cable with HBO and high speed internet, a washer and dryer, reliable maintenance, private entrances, large bedrooms and closets, and free on-site parking with garage parking available. Some apartments include patios, balconies or solariums, vaulted ceilings, lofts, Smoke-Free options, or you can opt for our upgraded luxury apartments featuring designer finishes and stainless steel appliances in an energy efficient space. Residents can enjoy a complimentary continental breakfast served every weekday, participate in our Community Garden, and let their dog off-leash in our dog park in our pet friendly apartment community. Call us anytime to schedule your personal tour and visit the floorplans page to learn more.