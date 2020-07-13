Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

17 Apartments for rent in Thompsonville, CT with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Thompsonville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >
Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
19 Units Available
Thompsonville
Bigelow Commons
55 Main St, Thompsonville, CT
Studio
$1,310
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,464
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Vintage apartments with large windows and spacious layouts. Lots of amenities, including a racquetball court, indoor swimming pool and sauna. Easy access to I-91. Near Enfield Plaza for convenient shopping.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Thompsonville
6 Washington Ave
6 Washington Avenue, Thompsonville, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1300 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Spacious, Renovated 3 Bed 1.5 Bath - Property Id: 22749 Spacious fully renovated three bedroom townhouse style apartment of approximately 1300 square feet.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
10 Units Available
Forest Park
Park Edge Apartments
415 Porter Lake Dr, Springfield, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
WELCOME HOMEWelcome to Park Edge, a residential community featuring Studio, One and Two bedroom apartments in Springfield, MA.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Windsor Locks
Montgomery Mill
25 Canal Bank, Windsor Locks, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,465
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
As we breathe life back into the historic Montgomery Mill Apartments, its next chapter will be written by those who come to call it home.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Longmeadow
37 Lincoln Rd
37 Lincoln Road, Longmeadow, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1675 sqft
*****Rent to own***** our charming Cape with 3 beds and 1.5 baths!  Large living room with wood-burning stove, fully applianced kitchen, attached garage, and 3-season porch perfect for dining outside during the warm spring, summer, and fall months.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
38 Depot Street
38 Depot Street, Broad Brook, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Come take a look at this spacious, move-in ready 3 bedroom 1 bathroom side-by-side rental unit that's only steps away from Broad Brook Pond, Stores & Restaurants! Enjoy your (2-3 car) private driveway and 2 private entry ways.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
121 The Meadows
121 The Meadows, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1453 sqft
121 The Meadows Available 08/01/20 2 Br - 3-1/2 bath Hardwood floors - 2 Br - 3-1/2 bath with attached garage (RLNE5852270)

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
12 Reggie Way
12 Reggie Way, Broad Brook, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1264 sqft
Listing Agent is owner related.
Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
10 Units Available
Rivers Bend
1 Phaeton St, Windsor Locks, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,135
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1053 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Windsor, CT. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of 88 acres of landscaped riverfront, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
205 Sandstone Drive
205 Sandstone Drive, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1950 sqft
205 Sandstone Drive Available 08/01/20 The Plum Ridge Condo - Welcome to 205 Sand Stone Drive at the very sought after Plum Ridge complex! There are lots of reasons this complex is in such demand and units don’t last for sale or rent.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Springfield
47 Notre Dame St Unit 2
47 Notre Dame Street, Springfield, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,975
1600 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath unit on the second and third floor in a two-family house located between Jackson Square and Stony Brook orange line train station in Roxbury.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Six Corners
400 Maple St
400 Maple Street, Springfield, MA
5 Bedrooms
$3,495
6300 sqft
Historic French Mansion on Maple Hill - Absolute breathtaking historic mansion with over 6000 square feet! 14 rooms, 6 baths and separate Butler and Maid quarters. Set on a 1.

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
Old Hill
24 Ladd Street
24 Ladd Street, Springfield, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 24 Ladd Street in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
195 Windsorville Road
195 Windsorville Road, Tolland County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Welcome to 195 Windsorville Road Apartment 3! This 1200 SQ FT, 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit includes heat and hot water. Fresh paint and new carpets. Gas range in kitchen included as well. Laundry hookups in bathroom.

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Liberty Heights
35 Narragansett Street - 5005-2
35 Narragansett Street, Springfield, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1200 sqft
This newly renovated 3 Bed 1 Bath unit is less than a half-mile from Baystate, Mercy, and Shriners Hospital.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Upper Hill
40 Norfolk St
40 Norfolk Street, Springfield, MA
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
*****Rent to own***** our newly renovated multifamily home (up/down duplex).

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
60 Pinney Street
60 Pinney Street, Tolland County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
800 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED RENTAL COMMUNITY CORNFIELD APARTMENTS WITH ON-SITE MANAGEMENT. SECURE STORAGE IN LOWER LEVEL.
City Guide for Thompsonville, CT

Way back when, Thompsonville, Connecticut, used to be a community full of carpet manufacturers. By 1971, however, the mills had produced their last carpets. Much of the carpet manufacturing industry relocated to the South in the '70s.

Small and cozy, Thompsonville isn't a city or town like you'd expect. Instead, it's an official community within Enfield, Connecticut. Just think of it as a large neighborhood with a really important title. It spans about 2.4 miles, with about two of those miles in the form of land. The population consists of a little over 8,500 people, though, so having less room to walk about doesn't mean you'll be lonely. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Thompsonville, CT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Thompsonville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

