Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:42 PM
12 Furnished Apartments for rent in Groton Long Point, CT
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Groton Long Point
1 Unit Available
209 South Shore Avenue
209 South Shore Avenue, Groton Long Point, CT
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
1876 sqft
Charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bath cottage with direct oceanfront access. Spectacular water views, large wrap around covered porch waterside with private yard and gardens.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Groton Long Point
1 Unit Available
1 Pacific Street
1 Pacific Street, Groton Long Point, CT
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2096 sqft
Perfect location with gorgeous views and just steps away from GLP’s South Beach, Inner Lagoon, Tennis Courts, playground and all other GLP amenities! This beautifully appointed 4-bedroom, 2.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Groton Long Point
1 Unit Available
105 Sound Breeze Avenue
105 Sound Breeze Avenue, Groton Long Point, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1554 sqft
Perfect location! Only one house away from GLP’s South Beach with captivating views of the Inner Lagoon and near all the GLP amenities! This beautifully appointed 3-bedroom, 2-bath rental with open floor plan is perfect year round for short term
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Groton Long Point
1 Unit Available
58 Sound Breeze Avenue
58 Sound Breeze Avenue, Groton Long Point, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
872 sqft
Fully furnished with everything you need offering 1st and 2nd floor ensuite bedrooms, central air, oil heat and a spacious outdoor deck with beautiful private yard within walking distance to all of GLP amenities. Available September 4th 2020.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Groton Long Point
1 Unit Available
106 East Shore Avenue
106 East Shore Avenue, Groton Long Point, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1980 sqft
Enjoy the tranquility of living by the shore during the off-season months at Groton Long Point in this charming 4-bedroom 2 bath ocean view rental. Picturesque water views and Magnificent sunrises fully furnished with everything you need.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Groton Long Point
1 Unit Available
10 Weston Road
10 Weston Road, Groton Long Point, CT
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
2588 sqft
Panoramic views, privacy, dock, and direct oceanfront access at one of the best locations in Groton Long Point.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Groton Long Point
1 Unit Available
24 Prospect Street
24 Prospect Street, Groton Long Point, CT
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2217 sqft
Spacious 6 bedroom 3 bath GLP Cottage sleeps up to 12 guest with large yard great for entertaining and fully furnished with everything you will need to enjoy a great vacation stay! Within walking distance to all of GLP's amenities, beaches and
Results within 5 miles of Groton Long Point
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Groton
11 Units Available
Groton Towers
39 Broad Street Ext, Groton, CT
Studio
$975
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
985 sqft
Spacious apartments with carpeted floors, balconies, and large closets. Pool, 24-hour gym, business center, and laundry facilities at complex. Convenient access to shopping at Crystal Mall and entertainment at Mohegan Suns Casino.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 12:59am
Long Hill
24 Units Available
Country Glen
600 Meridian Street Ext, Groton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,275
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1230 sqft
Close to Washington Park. Furnished and fully-equipped apartments in a community with multiple recreational amenities. Conveniences include high-speed internet and ample off-street parking. Short-term leases available.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
80 Noyes Avenue
80 Noyes Avenue, New London County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
780 sqft
$1200/WEEKLY Summer Furnished Rental. This wonderful seasonal cottage is the perfect place to start all your summer activities, located directly across the street from the ocean.
Results within 10 miles of Groton Long Point
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Northwest
37 Units Available
Nutmeg Woods
84 Hawthorne Drive North, New London, CT
Studio
$999
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$972
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,042
782 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer private patios or balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Putting green, community garden, pool, gazebo, playground and gym. Clubhouse with Wi-Fi. Near I-95, Connecticut College, U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
41 Gallup Ln
41 Gallup Lane, New London County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,200
500 sqft
Tiny Little House - Property Id: 288522 It's sit on a private piece of property with off street parking. The rent includes all utilities plus cable and internet. the house is totally furnished and it has a washer and dryer included.
