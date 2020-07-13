/
apartments with pool
30 Apartments for rent in Glastonbury Center, CT with pool
21 Units Available
The Tannery
917 New London Tpke, Glastonbury Center, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,582
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
1060 sqft
Modern units with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors. Central location. Residents have access to valet service, 24-hour fitness center and hot tub, among other amenities. Pet-friendly.
5 Units Available
Glastonbury Centre
28 Nanel Dr, Glastonbury Center, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
950 sqft
Open House Sunday January 5th from 10-2.Make your home in one of the most desirable areas of Hartford area. Located in historic Glastonbury, CT, Glastonbury Center is just off of major highway access to downtown Hartford.
1 Unit Available
49-B Salmon Brook Drive
49 Salmon Brook Dr, Glastonbury Center, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,395
700 sqft
Garden Apartments We are located minutes from Downtown Hartford and within walking distance of fine restaurants, the post office, shopping, etc.
Results within 1 mile of Glastonbury Center
1 Unit Available
38 Rambling Brook Lane
38 Rambling Brook Lane, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
940 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled 2 bd, 2 full bath condo at Hale Farms, Contemporary kitchen with island/bar, newer cabinets & appliances, large living room w/slider to private covered balcony overlooking the woods, huge Mbd w/full bath, baths have Travertine
Results within 5 miles of Glastonbury Center
12 Units Available
The Village at Wethersfield
79 Village Dr, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,175
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale community in a natural setting. Updates in the apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and modern appliances. On-site pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Dogs and cats welcome. Dog park on site.
35 Units Available
WoodCliff Estates
181 Nutmeg Ln, East Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$905
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
960 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with separate dining rooms, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Garages and furnished units available. Community amenities include pool, soccer field, volleyball and tennis courts, clubhouse, business center and fitness center. Close to I-84.
8 Units Available
Forest Park Apartments
108 West St, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,237
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,382
960 sqft
Near many parks and I-91. Community pool, playground, gym and laundry rooms. One- and two-bedroom apartments with mini blinds, oversized windows and lots of closet space. Rent includes heat and hot water. Park-like picnic/grill area.
13 Units Available
Stepny Place
1800 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,347
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1129 sqft
Welcome Home Step into a community where you can enjoy being close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Stepny Place combines the best of a friendly neighborhood and urban living.
10 Units Available
Greenfield Village
1800 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,175
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
875 sqft
Welcome Home Greenfield Village is a garden-style community nestled away in Rocky Hill, CT. Situated on 20 lavish acres, we offer different and unique amenities that will enhance your lifestyle.
1 Unit Available
16 Carillon Drive
16 Carillon Drive, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$800
938 sqft
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY ROOMMATE NEEDED ONE BEDROOM FOR RENT. YOU WILL SHARE THE BATHROOM, KITCHEN AND LIVING AREA WITH ANOTHER TENANT . Sunny end unit. Bedroom has a large closet 13x12 ceiling fan and is east facing.
Results within 10 miles of Glastonbury Center
15 Units Available
Northwoods Apartments
1 Dove Lane, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,230
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Northwood Apartments offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Middletown, CT. Visit our community and take a tour of our onsite amenities, including a community clubhouse with a private pool and sundeck.
47 Units Available
Robertson
The Pavilions Apartment Homes
345 Buckland Hills Dr, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,130
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1246 sqft
Newly renovated units located opposite Buckland Hills mall. Each home is furnished with a dishwasher and cooking range. Residents have access to a tennis court, dog park and clubhouse.
27 Units Available
Concierge Apartments
98 Cold Spring Rd, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,027
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Set on 30 acres of lush green landscaping with a tennis court, volleyball court, pool, hot tub, and BBQ grill. Units feature private patio/balcony, walk-in closets, and stainless-steel appliances.
3 Units Available
West Side
Ribbon Mills Apartments
150 Pine St, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1005 sqft
Heat is included in your rent!Ribbon Mills Apartments for rent in Manchester, CT, known as the 'Silk City', is located seven miles east of Hartford via I-84 and nestled in the midst of a wooded region.
11 Units Available
West Side
Lofts at The Mills
91 Elm St, Manchester, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1153 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Loft-style apartments in converted mill building. Exposed brick and wood beams in some homes, 15-foot ceilings, carpeting, central air conditioning. Wi-Fi lounge, pool, playground, clubhouse and gym. State-of-the-art laundry center. Walking distance from Center Springs Park.
25 Units Available
Robertson
The Place At Catherine's Way
30 Catherine's Way, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,330
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1180 sqft
Spacious floor plans with W/D in all units and fireplaces in select units. Luxury complex with tennis court, pool, gym, and media room. Convenient to I-84 and close to Texas Roadhouse and Panera Bread.
8 Units Available
Windshire Terrace
72 Forest Glen Cir, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1040 sqft
Windshire Terrace offers 2 bedroom apartments in Middletown, CT. Visit our community and take a tour of our onsite amenities, including a community clubhouse with a private pool and sundeck.
1 Unit Available
The 600 Apartments
675 Cottage Grove Rd, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,295
1118 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are located on Cottage Grove Road in Bloomfield, Connecticut.
11 Units Available
The Hawthorne at Gillette Ridge
2 Francis Way, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,447
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Serene views. City convenience. Apartments designed for you. The Hawthorne at Gillette Ridge is redefining the way Bloomfield thinks about apartment living.
30 Units Available
Robertson
Broadleaf Boulevard
400 Broadleaf Blvd, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,465
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1134 sqft
A smoke-free and pet-friendly community located just a few minutes from I-84 and 60N. Homes feature fantastic views, energy-efficient appliances, 9-foot ceilings and plank-wood flooring. On-site pool.
12 Units Available
Middletown Ridge
100 Town Ridge, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,275
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1452 sqft
Great location for commuters, with easy access to interstates 91, 84 and 691. Residents enjoy communal parking, 24-hour maintenance and pool. Units feature dishwasher, extra storage and walk-in closets.
7 Units Available
West Side
CLOCKTOWER + VELVET MILL
185 Pine Street, Manchester, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,070
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1117 sqft
Welcome to Clocktower + Velvet Mill, a residential community featuring Studio, One & Two bedroom apartments in Manchester, CT.
14 Units Available
Middletown Brooke
100 Town Brooke, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,240
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1012 sqft
Bright and sunny apartments with private patio/balcony, in-unit laundry and big walk-in closets. Community has 24-hour gym, pool, dog park and BBQ/Grill area. Located close to RT9 and I-91.
6 Units Available
Robertson
The Vintage at the Grove
1500 Horizon Way, Manchester, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
957 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1280 sqft
Close to Buckland Hills Mall, IMAX movie theater and several parks. Units feature decorator paint and trim, breakfast bar with pendant lighting, raised bathroom vanity and fully equipped kitchens. Community has Internet cafe, pool and gym.
