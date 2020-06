Amenities

Ski In and Ski Out of your Ridge #11 Vacation Condo! Step outside and ski directly to Assay Hill Chairlift on Snowmass Mountain. This spacious three bedroom / 3 bathroom condo offers a calm and cozy setting similar to a swiss chalet. The condo comfortably sleeps 6 and offers all the amenities one would expect. Stocked kitchen, WIFI, cable, gas grill, covered parking, granite countertops, updated appliances and more.