Snowmass Village, CO
739 Edgewood Lane
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:17 PM

739 Edgewood Lane

739 Edgewood Lane · (970) 923-5860 ext. 203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

739 Edgewood Lane, Snowmass Village, CO 81615

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit Afterglow · Avail. now

$3,000

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4620 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Luxury 5 bedroom, 5 bath homeIndirect Ski Access to Adams Avenue Gourmet Chef's Kitchen with Wolf, Sub-Zero & Miele Appliances; dual refrigerators, dual dishwashers and wine coolerLiving Room with custom double-sided wood fireplace, central stereo system, french doors with mountain viewsSitting room adjacent to kitchen with 55'' TV and gas fireplaceMedia Room with 60'' TV, mini-fridge, microwave and sectional sofaDining room with seating for 10 & wood fireplaceHeated three car garage with large storage area for skis, equipment, and clothingThis timeless luxury home has just received interior upgrades. With indirect ski access to Adams Avenue. 4,600 square ft of luxury across five bedroom suites and multiple living areas, all complimented with gorgeous wood and stone work t

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 739 Edgewood Lane have any available units?
739 Edgewood Lane has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 739 Edgewood Lane have?
Some of 739 Edgewood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 739 Edgewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
739 Edgewood Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 739 Edgewood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 739 Edgewood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snowmass Village.
Does 739 Edgewood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 739 Edgewood Lane does offer parking.
Does 739 Edgewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 739 Edgewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 739 Edgewood Lane have a pool?
No, 739 Edgewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 739 Edgewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 739 Edgewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 739 Edgewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 739 Edgewood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 739 Edgewood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 739 Edgewood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
