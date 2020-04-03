601 Two Creeks Drive

Amenities

5 Bedrooms, 6.5 BathroomsIndirect ski access to the Cascade ski trail on Snowmass Mountain8 minute drive to downtown AspenLiving room with wood burning fireplace and 48'' flat screen TVGourmet chef's kitchen with Sub-Zero and Viking appliancesDining area that seats 12Breakfast room that seats 8Radiant heat and central A/C throughout the entire houseMedia room with gas fireplace and 52'' TVThis custom built, five-bedroom luxury home sits on a 4-acre lot in Two Creeks and offers fantastic ski access to Snowmass Mountain.With a creek running though the property, a private water feature, and an abundance of natural forested designated wetlands, there is no mistaking you are in the heart of the Colorado Rocky Mountains.