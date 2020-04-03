All apartments in Snowmass Village
601 Two Creeks Drive

601 Two Creeks Drive · (970) 923-5860 ext. 203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

601 Two Creeks Drive, Snowmass Village, CO 81615

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit Alpine 4 Acre Estate · Avail. now

$3,935

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 5500 sqft

Amenities

5 Bedrooms, 6.5 BathroomsIndirect ski access to the Cascade ski trail on Snowmass Mountain8 minute drive to downtown AspenLiving room with wood burning fireplace and 48'' flat screen TVGourmet chef's kitchen with Sub-Zero and Viking appliancesDining area that seats 12Breakfast room that seats 8Radiant heat and central A/C throughout the entire houseMedia room with gas fireplace and 52'' TVThis custom built, five-bedroom luxury home sits on a 4-acre lot in Two Creeks and offers fantastic ski access to Snowmass Mountain.With a creek running though the property, a private water feature, and an abundance of natural forested designated wetlands, there is no mistaking you are in the heart of the Colorado Rocky Mountains.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Two Creeks Drive have any available units?
601 Two Creeks Drive has a unit available for $3,935 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 601 Two Creeks Drive have?
Some of 601 Two Creeks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Two Creeks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
601 Two Creeks Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Two Creeks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 601 Two Creeks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snowmass Village.
Does 601 Two Creeks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 601 Two Creeks Drive does offer parking.
Does 601 Two Creeks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 Two Creeks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Two Creeks Drive have a pool?
No, 601 Two Creeks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 601 Two Creeks Drive have accessible units?
No, 601 Two Creeks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Two Creeks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 Two Creeks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 601 Two Creeks Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 601 Two Creeks Drive has units with air conditioning.
