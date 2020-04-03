All apartments in Snowmass Village
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:17 PM

415 Ridge Road

415 Ridge Road · (970) 923-5860 ext. 203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

415 Ridge Road, Snowmass Village, CO 81615

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit FARAWAY RANCH · Avail. now

$2,550

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 5022 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
hot tub
fireplace
media room
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
Luxury 5 bedroom, 6 bath home plus media roomIndirect Ski Access - 50 yards to trail that leads to Assay HillLiving Room, wood burning fireplace, TVWiFiPrivate Outdoor Hot Tub5500 sq. ftMax. 12 people Snowmass Village luxury vacation home will enchant you with all the space and light it has to offer. The 5 bedroom luxury home is beautifully decorated and boasts large windows in every room, offering breath-taking views of the surrounding mountains If that weren't enough, enjoy a private outdoor hot-tub, large gourmet kitchen and elegant living room with gas fireplace. What else do you need to relax? Faraway Ranch has it all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Ridge Road have any available units?
415 Ridge Road has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 415 Ridge Road have?
Some of 415 Ridge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
415 Ridge Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 415 Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snowmass Village.
Does 415 Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 415 Ridge Road does offer parking.
Does 415 Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 415 Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 415 Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 415 Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 415 Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 415 Ridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
